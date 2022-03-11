Ready to Hop Back in Time? Get Your Best Victorian Fit on for the 'Outlander' Challenge

Season 6 of Outlander casts light on the latest complications faced by Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), the Royal Army nurse-turned-time traveler, her lover, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and the others.

The romantic drama earned rave reviews from fans thanks to its brilliantly-written characters, complex storylines, and suspenseful narrative twists. It's no wonder Outlander has sparked a TikTok challenge celebrating its time-traveling element.