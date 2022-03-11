Ready to Hop Back in Time? Get Your Best Victorian Fit on for the 'Outlander' Challenge

Ready to Hop Back in Time? Get Your Best Victorian Fit on for the 'Outlander' ChallengeBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 11 2022, Published 9:56 a.m. ET
Season 6 of Outlander casts light on the latest complications faced by Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), the Royal Army nurse-turned-time traveler, her lover, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and the others.
The romantic drama earned rave reviews from fans thanks to its brilliantly-written characters, complex storylines, and suspenseful narrative twists. It's no wonder Outlander has sparked a TikTok challenge celebrating its time-traveling element.
The 'Outlander' challenge calls on TikTokers to embark on some D.I.Y. time-traveling.
The drought-lander is officially over! Season 6 of Outlander kicked off on Starz on March 6, 2022, with an action-packed episode capturing several tumultuous scenes at the Ardsmuir Prison, a conversion to Freemasonry, and a medical breakthrough scored by Claire after boiling up some ether.
The Outlander challenge on TikTok started taking off a few days ahead of the Season 6 premiere. It was ushered in by influencers like A Clothes Horse (@aclotheshorse), Teresa Jack (@teresa_jack), and Letícia Gomes (@leticiafgomes), who created time-traveling-themed ads promoting the Season 6 premiere. Everyday users quickly took note, shooting short clips revisiting the theme of a ballsy heroine getting wrapped up in an extraordinary adventure playing out across different time spheres.
For example, take this TikTok by Jessica (@sassenachtiktok), which uses props like the first volume of Diana Gabaldon's Outlander series, alongside a Victorian-inspired fit with a woven basket. In the first few seconds of the TikTok, Jessica is sitting in a comfy armchair. Next, she steps on the book, which doubles as a portal to a forest wonderland-style adventure.
As a TikToker, Jessica has surprised fans time and time again with her spot-on clips exploring various plot points and fan theories. Take Sassenach Scoop, her new video series tracking the latest Outlander-related happenings, including the talk show, red carpet appearances, and other PR activities from the cast.
The V Family Life (@thevfamilylife) also created a TikTok celebrating the arrival of Season 6 of Outlander. Steering away from the time-traveling element explored in most clips, the TikToker envisioned a humorous sketch focusing on the preparation ritual she carries out ahead of the show's premiere.
In a clip posted on March 6, 2022, The V Family Life excitedly hops around in the kitchen, grabbing snacks while performing dance moves reminiscent of strathspey, a Scottish folk dance. The video ends with The V Family Life plunging herself onto a couch and grabbing the remote control.
A copy of Diana Gabaldon's 'Outlander' series and historic props are frequently featured in the videos.
The TikToks posted as part of the Outlander challenge tend to feature the song, the "Outlander Main Title Theme (Skye Boat Song)" by Bear McCreary and Raya Yarbrough. Most influencers partaking in the trend have relied on fashion transformations to create the illusion of jumping back in time.
Lindley (@littlelottiecosplay), a cosplayer with 75,300 followers to boast, created a short clip exploring the time-traveling experiences of a seamstress. In the first few frames of the clip, she is wearing a pale green cardigan with elaborate embroidery adorning the elbow area. Later in the clip, she changes into a hunter-green outfit complete with a dark brown belt and a wicker basket straight out of Outlander.
Ready to embark on an adventure set in 1743? You know what you have to do.
New episodes of Outlander air Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.