Ben Davis Spotted Something on a Student's Phone in Season 3 of 'Ozark' — What Was It?

Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey) enters into a state of unmediated rage during a stint as a substitute teacher back in Season 3, Episode 2 of Ozark.

After a student lets out a semi-unconscious cry of despair, Ben launches a mini-investigation into the root causes of her sorrow, asking if he can take a quick look at her phone screen and quiz the class on whether they have already encountered the image. All hell breaks loose when everyone keeps suspiciously silent. What's on the phone screen?