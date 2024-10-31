'The Golden Bachelorette's' Pascal Ibgui Has a Hefty Net Worth From His Luxury Hair Salon

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on The Golden Bachelorette. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, The Golden Bachelorette contestant Pascal Ibgui caused us to break out our best breakup songs. The contestant vying for Joan Vassos's love shocked fans when he admitted he wasn't all-in with the seasoned single. As Joan narrowed her search to three potential suitors, Pascal revealed he didn't feel he should be left in the running and opted to break up with her and send himself home at the end of their fantasy suite date in Tahiti.

The contestant's decision was devastating for Joan and difficult for fans to watch. Since his exit, many fans haven't felt the same warm feelings they've had all season after seeing the "brutal" way he handled the situation. However, Pascal did what was best for him and could afford to do so. While many people join reality TV for clout or money, the entrepreneur's estimated net worth suggests he's not lacking the latter. Here's what to know.

Source: ABC

Pascal Igbui's is estimated to be worth millions after running a successful salon in Chicago.

Pascal, a single father of two, joined The Golden Bachelorette looking for someone to spend his life with. As we've discovered, his life is one of luxury thanks to his impressive net worth. Pascal's net worth is between $2-3 million. The France native's earnings come from his Chicago-based luxury salon, Pascal Pour Elle, which translates from French to Pascal for Her. The salon also has a location in Glencoe, Ill.

Pascal offers multiple services at his salon, including hairstyling, hair coloring, extensions, smoothing treatments, and spa services. He also has a haircare line, Pascal Paris, with prices ranging from $9 to $34. While Pascal makes his bread and butter at the salon, his business is more like his second home, as he proved on The Golden Bachelorette. During the hometown dates episode, he took Joan to his salon to meet his staff and see him in action.

Pascal Igbui Salon Owner, Reality Star Net worth: $2-3 million Pascal Igbui gained fame during the first season of The Golden Bachelorette. The French entrepreneur owns a luxury salon in Chicago, Pascal Pour Elle. Birthdate: Sept. 12, 1954 Birthplace: Glencoe, Ill. Marriages: Tracy Igbui (m. 2001, d. 2012) Children: 2 — Maxim and Sara

What has Joan Vassos said about Pascal's 'Golden Bachelorette' exit?

Pascal's salon and haircare line may be profitable, but, as the saying goes, money can't buy happiness (though many of us still want a chance to debunk that notion). During a Tahitian bonding ceremony on their fantasy suite date, he admitted he was still pursuing love and didn't think Joan was his final destination. Pascal admitted to Joan that he sees her more as a friend and said he couldn't move forward with their potential engagement.

Pascal knew he had to create the emotional scene to make room for the remaining hopefuls, Chock Chapple and Guy Gansert, and give Joan the support and attention she needed as the competition wound down. Unsurprisingly, Joan didn't take Pascal's news well. "If I'm going to be honest, it hurts," Joan said. "The way he said it, when he said, 'I know what true love is, and I don't feel that for you.' It made me know that he knew how to love ... and I just wasn't lovable."

But @JessePalmerTV & @GoldenBachABC you did Pascal dirty! He told you he was scared! So having bonding ceremony, instead of fun adventure filled date was undermining. He was going to tell her, but it hurt even more after giving Joan that ceremony. She deserved better last memory pic.twitter.com/Nlld1l1wzn — Save💙💙💙🇺🇲🌊🏳️‍🌈💙💙💙 America (@malexandraya) October 31, 2024

The bachelorette also told Katie Couric Media after the episode aired that there were "hints before that things might not be great" before her and Pascal, but said the "uncomfortable" bonding ceremony contributed to her feelings their relationship wouldn't go the distance.