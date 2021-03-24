Bethenny Frankel's Fiancé Paul Bernon Is Worth Millions

Congrats are in order for Bethenny Frankel, who recently got engaged to Paul Bernon. The Real Housewives of New York star was spotted on vacation in March 2021 with a huge rock on her finger. According to Fox Business, the ring has a total of eight-to-10 carats and is worth around $1 million.

Having recently finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy, Bethenny hasn't announced the news that she's engaged herself, but that rock isn't keeping any secrets.