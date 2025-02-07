Paulina Porizkova Met Her Soulmate When She Was in Her 50s Paulina Porizkova began dating TV writer Jeff Greenstein after divorcing her late husband, The Cars frontman By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 7 2025, 5:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@paulinaporizkov

Author and model Paulina Porizkova continues to teach women that life doesn't stop at any particular age, so long as you still have breath in your lungs. After being discovered as a model at 13 in the lae 1970s, Paulina dominated as one of the top models of her generation. Since her fame, she has mentored other model hopefuls on America's Next Top Model and has seemingly refused to stop smizing, as she continues to make strides in the ever-changing digital space as a model and brand ambassador.

While Paulina's refusal to have her face card decline in her late 50s and beyond is admirable, many following her career are equally impressed by her ability to fall in love again after facing unimaginable loss. So, who is Paulina Porizkova dating? Here's what to know.

Paulina Porizkova is happily dating writer Jeff Greenstein.

Paulina's love life shifted for the better with the help of a little digital intervention. The supermodel met her boyfriend, television writer Jeff Greenstein, met on the dating app Raya in 2023. Paulina shared in an Instagram post to mark their one-year anniversary that she and Jeff's romance was exactly what she needed after going through a dark time for five years before she met him.

"On January 1 last year, I woke up, alone, with the understanding that my new house was almost done," she wrote in January 2024. "But I wouldn’t know how well I had rebuilt until I let someone else in. He walked in two days later. Today, I wake up in the arms of my love. Like every morning, we wake up entwined and we open our eyes to see the other smiling."

Paulina also used the same post to call her partner "my one person, my love." The model's man is a renowned writer whose pen has been featured in Friends, Will & Grace, and Desperate Housewives. Much like Paulina, Jeff enjoys sharing details about their relationship on Instagram, including an adorable post of their first photo together, which he shared on his page to commemorate their two-year anniversary.

"The photo above was taken the day after we met," Jeff wrote. "I think we knew something extraordinary was happening. Two years later, it still is. Happy anniversary, my darling."

Does Paulina Porizkova have any kids?

Paulina finding love again in her 50s proves it's never too late to try something — or someone — new. She found her soulmate after a long-term marriage and children. The cover girl was previously married to The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek for 28 years. Ric and Paulina divorced in May 2018, one year before he died of cardiovascular disease on Sept. 15, 2019.

During their marriage, the couple had two children, sons Jonathan and Oliver. After Ric died, Paulina famously battled with his estate after being written out of his will, per Vanity Fair.

Paulina shared that her divorce and her ex-husband's death took a toll on her emotional health and was a dark time she wasn't sure she would come out of. Thankfully, she did, and declared in February 2025 that she finally knows how romantic love is supposed to feel through her and Jeff's relationship.

"I feel like I’ve just discovered love," she said. "I know, it’s crazy. There’s a whole story to it. I probably should write another book about this," the No Filter author told Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show.