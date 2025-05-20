Peppa Pig's Little Sister Is Here and Her Name Has a Special Meaning for Mummy Pig Peppa Pig's little sister was born on May 20, 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 20 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Nickelodeon

More than 20 years after Peppa Pig was introduced to the world and toddlers outside of England began using fake British accents, a new member of the family arrived. After Peppa Pig's little sister's name was revealed, it made the new addition all the more real to fans of the long-running animated series.

Until now, the family consisted of Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, George, and of course, Peppa. Now, baby makes five. Call it an effort to stay relevant among the Bluey fandom that has taken the world by storm with its own accent that has little ones mimicking it. Or, call it a natural progression of the series. Either way, Peppa's sister is here to stay and her name is pretty adorable.

Peppa Pig's sister's name has some significance.

Mummy and Daddy Pig "appeared" on Good Morning Britain to share the news of the newest member of the family's arrival. The youngest Pig family member might not be a royal baby, but her birth certainly feels reminiscent of the spectacle and excitement around the arrivals of Prince William and Prince Harry's respective children over the years.

According to the morning show, Daddy and Mummy Pig shared that Peppa's little sister's name is Evie. Apparently, they were inspired by a close relative for the baby's moniker. "Daddy Pig has just shared these pictures with me of Peppa's brand new baby sister Evie, named after Mummy Pig's Aunt Evie," Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold shared on the show.

So far, there haven't been many extended family members on Peppa Pig, except Granny Pig and Grandpa Pig. This could be a way for the show to usher in more family members, a la Bluey. In the latter, fans have gotten to meet cousins, aunts, and uncles, and even watched a wedding where a new member of Bluey's Heeler family was added.

There's a 'Peppa Pig' movie which involves meeting the new baby.

Although the Peppa Pig family has shared details about Peppa and George's little sister since the announcement of the pregnancy, fans have not yet met little Evie. That's because the on-screen meeting will take place in Peppa Meets The Baby Cinema Experience. The hour-long experience will feature 10 episodes of Peppa Pig, including one where Peppa and the rest of the family meet baby Evie for the first time.

"For years, Peppa Pig has been at the forefront of creating engaging, immersive experiences for preschoolers," Esra Cafer, Hasbro's SVP of franchise strategy and management, preschool, and fashion, told Parents. "The Peppa Meets the Baby Cinema Experience builds on this legacy and invites families to be part of their biggest adventure yet — welcoming a new baby."