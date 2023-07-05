Home > Television ‘Bluey’ Has Become a Cultural Phenomenon — Who Voices the Main Character? While the voice actors of several of Bluey’s most prominent pups are public information, the person behind Bluey is often difficult to pinpoint. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 5 2023, Published 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Disney+

Fans of the Australian animated children's series Bluey have wondered who voices the show’s main character since its debut in 2018. While the voice actors of several of Bluey’s most prominent pups are public information, the person behind Bluey is often difficult to pinpoint.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why?” you might ask. As it turns out, there's a specific reason why the voice of Bluey is tough to find, and it all has to do with privacy. Here’s what we know about who the voice is behind Bluey.

Source: Disney+

Article continues below advertisement

Who is the voice of Bluey on the hit show?

When speaking with Bounty Parents, series creator Joe Brumm revealed why the voice actor of the animated Blue Heeler remains hidden. “Bluey, Bingo, and some of their friends are voiced by children of the [television] production crew,” Joe revealed. The people playing Bluey and her young pals aren't credited in the series to protect the child actors’ identities. However, that doesn’t mean every Bluey voice actor isn’t available online.

Who voices Bluey’s mom and dad?

While Bluey’s voice actor’s identity is a secret, the animated dog’s parents are well-known individuals in the entertainment industry. And surprisingly, the person behind Bluey’s dad, Bandit, isn’t an actor at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Australian musician and lead singer of the rock band Custard, David McCormack, voices the Bluey patriarch. “I’m not an actor. I don’t know how to do that!” David recalled. “But a friend of a friend said someone was doing a show about a cartoon dog, and can I read? I said, ‘Yeah, I can read.’ And that was about it.”

Bluey’s mom, on the other hand, has an extensive background in acting. Australian film and television actor Melanie Zanetti is the voice behind Chilli and is best known for starring in Love and Monsters and Raven’s Hollow.

Article continues below advertisement

And naturally, Melanie never anticipated Bluey’s unprecedented success. “I had no idea it was going to blow up the way it has,” Melanie explained. However, she believed that the cartoon’s art imitates life. “It’s so true to life,” the actor continued. “And I think parents look at it and say, ‘This is my reality.’”

‘Bluey’ doesn't have a shortage of celebrity guest stars.

Source: Getty Images

Aside from regulars Myf Warhurst (radio host), Megan Washington (musician), and Layne Beachley (surfer), Bluey continues to draw in big names as celebrity guest stars.

Article continues below advertisement

From Hamish Blake to Zoë Foster Blake and Anthony Field, the series has attracted comedians, entrepreneurs, actors, and more. Perhaps the most renowned talent to contribute to the series include Academy Award-winning actor Natalie Portman and model/actor Eva Mendes.