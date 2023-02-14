Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix 'Perfect Match' Is Netflix's Own Version of 'Bachelor in Paradise' and We're Here for It By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 14 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

At some point over the years, fans of The Bachelor started only watching the flagship show and The Bachelorette to be able to truly appreciate Bachelor in Paradise. The latter is a much more lax dating show that features the best (and sometimes worst) of both shows. And now, Netflix has done the same thing with Perfect Match.

This dating show brings together fan favorites and troublemakers from other Netflix shows like Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, and even The Mole. But what's the differences between Perfect Match and Bachelor in Paradise and how do they compare to each other? The Netflix show feels like a long time coming.

Source: ABC Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got engaged on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

It's hard not to compare 'Perfect Match' vs. 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Perfect Match is like Bachelor in Paradise in almost every way. Except for a few key elements that do make the Netflix dating show its own thing. The men and women take turns having the upper hand in alternating episodes, which is often the case with Bachelor in Paradise. And the idea is to couple up and remain as part of a couple up to make it all the way to the end.

However, the end goal for Perfect Match doesn't appear to be an engagement. And it feels a bit more sexually charged than most seasons of Bachelor in Paradise. There's also a segment in each episode where the top couple, who wins a previous competition, gets the chance to pick the new contestants who arrive at the house to find their own matches.

Source: Netflix Dom and Francesca choose the newcomers in an episode of 'Perfect Match.'

Bachelor in Paradise leaves the cast a mystery to everyone, even though it too relies on the element of surprise when new people arrive. And while Bachelor in Paradise features lots of drama and kissing on the beach, Perfect Match gets the paired up couples to compete in compatibility challenges every episode in order to keep things going on a somewhat steady schedule.

Netflix has an unlimited supply of 'Perfect Match' contecast membersstants.

Another key difference between the two shows is that Bachelor in Paradise has just two other reality shows' pools of contestants from which to draw for future cast members. When it comes to Perfect Match, though, there are more shows to choose from.

Ok #PerfectMatch actually looks kinda good. Like a way better version of #BachelorInParadise — BK (@BKBachTakes) February 12, 2023

And with the way things are going in the Netflix reality arena, with shows like The Ultimatum and The Real World-esque Twentysomethings: Austin, the potential cast members for future Perfect Match seasons keep coming. Future seasons of Perfect Match could even feature repeat cast members.