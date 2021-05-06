Pete Davidson Said He's Actively "Burning" His Tattoos Off — What's the Process Like?

Through his years on Saturday Night Live and his high-profile dating life , Pete Davidson has become effectively a household name. However, the star is now looking long beyond his prime-time television roots and has an eye for big-budget films. His problem? He doesn't think he'll get roles with the number of tattoos he has, so he's in the process of "burning" a bunch off.

Indeed, Pete admitted to undergoing the painful procedure during a recent interview, but he thinks it'll all be worth it in the grand scheme of his career. So, what is the progress of his tattoo removal? Here's what we know so far.

Pete Davidson has already removed a bunch of his tattoos and plans to keep going.

During a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Pete explained to the host that he was already undergoing the process of having the tattoos taken off of his skin. "I honestly never thought that I would get an opportunity to act and I love it a lot," he said. "It takes like three hours — you have to get there like three hours earlier — to cover all your tattoos. For some reason, people in movies, they don't have them that much."

Pete went on to say that "burning" the tattoos off via a series of high-intensity lasers is infinitely worse than getting them in the first place. "Not only are they like burning off your skin, you're wearing these big goggles so you can't see anything," he told Seth. "The doctor's in there with you. So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not."

As a word of warning to those who want tattoos and aren't totally sure about the design: He said that having a silly tattoo "audibly described to you by a medical professional" is very perspective-setting and makes you question why you did it in the first place.

Nonetheless, he is committed to seeing the process through so he can take on more serious roles. His last film, The King of Staten Island, was his first feature-length movie and a passion project for the New York native.

