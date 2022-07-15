'FBoy Island' Season 1 Star Peter Park Returned for Season 2 — What Is His Job IRL?

Three single ladies attempt to weed out the 'FBoys' from the nice guys on the addictive HBO Max reality series FBoy Island. The first two episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 just dropped, and the show is back in fine form with some interesting new twists.

As Distractify previously reported, in addition to the ladies having to deal with a bevy of new Season 2 suitors, they'll also encounter several reformed FBoys from Season 1. Will Peter Park find true love this time around?