One FBoy Showed His True Colors in the Season Finale of 'FBoy Island' and Viewers Were Shocked (SPOILERS)

Things have gotten pretty weird since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but on July 29, the HBO Max series FBoy Island made its debut on the small screen and gave us the distraction we didn’t know we needed.

On Aug. 12, the season finale premiered on HBO Max and separated the nice guys from the not-so-nice guys, and a serious plot twist left viewers stunned. So, who won Season 1 of FBoy Island ? Read on to find out.

Joining reality dating competitions Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island, and Too Hot To Handle , FBoy Island offers three hopeless romantics — CJ Franco, Nakia Renee, and Sarah Emig — the opportunity to find love, which proves to be difficult on an island full of self-proclaimed FBoys.

What happened in the season finale? Who won Season 1 of ‘FBoy Island’?

While the series started with a total of 24 men, only three are named the winners of FBoy Island. Despite the connection that CJ made with Casey, she ultimately chooses Jarred (aka New Jared), who is a Nice Guy, and they split their $100,000 cash prize. Meanwhile, Nakia picks OG Jared, an FBoy who, despite his history, decides to continue a relationship and split his cash prize with her. But the biggest plot twist of the season comes when Sarah chooses Garrett — and all hell breaks loose.

After learning of his victory, Garrett shows his true colors and opts to keep the money all to himself. He tells Sarah in the finale, “This is a game. They told you what it was. I’m an FBoy. It’s a game that I came here to win, and I’ll be leaving here still an FBoy. I don’t see a future with you outside of this experience.”

Source: HBO Max

In the end, Sarah has the last laugh when host Nikki Glaser reveals that Garrett would be going home empty-handed as the prize money will ultimately be donated to the charity of Sarah’s choice. But according to series co-creator Elan Gale, showrunners had no intention of rewarding bad behavior.

“We had to create mechanisms by which the FBoys would either have to reform or be accountable for their actions. We wanted to make sure that there was no way for someone to win the entire game by playing dirty, even though it appeared as if there was,” he told AV Club. But where is the cast of FBoy Island now? Read on to find out.

