"This Was Not a Good Idea" — Child Dresses as Plastic Surgery Patient, BBL and All

By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 9 2024, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@efren_lawn_service

Halloween is undoubtedly my favorite holiday of the year! Growing up, I’d spend hours trick-or-treating, staying out until 1 am with my family and coming home with a pillowcase full of candy — no joke! While my costumes were traditional (think Party City, never homemade), these days, it's all about originality. It’s become a trend to concoct your own Halloween costume, whether it's inspired by a TV character or a viral sensation on social media.

While I used to think Heidi Klum held the title for the wildest Halloween costumes, that was before I stumbled upon this child’s plastic surgery costume on Instagram — complete with a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift)! Here's how the costume looks in action and what social media users have to say about it.

A little girl dressed up as a plastic surgery patient for Halloween, and her family played the medical staff.

These days, it’s all about what’s going to make heads turn, and this little girl’s Halloween costume definitely ticks that box. In a video uploaded on Instagram in September 2024 by the owner of a lawn service company, the owner’s daughter (possibly), who looks to be around 10 to 12 years old, can be seen parading around a mall, showing off her Halloween costume as a plastic surgery patient!

The video's caption reads, "Se viene Halloween con todo" which translates to "Halloween is coming with everything." And they weren't kidding! Now, there’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start from the top.

Circling the girl's face is a medium-sized elastic bandage, like an ACE wrap, signaling she has had some "work" done on her chin. Her nose is also bandaged, implying a nose job.

Moving down, her upper body is fully wrapped, signaling a boob job, and her arms are bandaged too, so I’m guessing that’s a nod to some lipo? Perhaps what really puts the icing on the cake for this costume is the BBL.

The girl is rocking padded butt lifter shaper shorts, so clearly, she went for the Brazilian Butt Lift look. While the BBL still holds major influence, many celebs are reversing their procedures — Blac Chyna being one of them. But I digress. Back to the costume.

No plastic surgery costume would be complete without the signature IV pole to tote around those fluid bags and, of course, the doctor who "performed" the procedure, right? In the video, an even younger girl, dressed as a doctor, stands beside the plastic surgery "patient," with what appears to be their mom nearby, dressed as a nurse. Looks like this family went all in for their Halloween looks this year!

Does the family get an A for effort? Absolutely. But it also raises the question, who would actually come up with this and allow a child to wear it? It brings up the larger issue of the kind of content kids are being exposed to and where we should draw the line.

Do children know that adults are undergoing plastic surgery to make their bums bigger and their breasts perkier? Probably. But should we be emphasizing this while their minds are still young, fresh, and impressionable? Turning it into a Halloween costume might send the message that it's "cool" or desirable. And honestly, I’m not so sure how I feel about that.

Social media users are divided over this kid's plastic surgery patient Halloween costume.

The kid's plastic surgery costume was shocking, to say the least, but it left social media users totally divided on whether they were here for it. One user wrote, "This was not a good idea," and with over 1,200 likes, it’s clear that many people felt the same way.

On the flip side, others thought the costume was more about poking fun at the women who actually go under the knife. One commenter stated,"Y’all just mad she’s making fun of all the women doing this to themselves. It’s actually funny as hell and realistic."