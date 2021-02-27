'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021

'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021By Anna Garrison
Feb. 27 2021, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Pokémon is easily the most wholesome worldwide phenomenon in the gaming industry. The idea that humans can live alongside creatures as cute and terrifying as Pokémon started an empire in 1996 — and it has continued to grow ever since. On the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon, a nostalgic twist was announced: a remake of the 2006 game Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch
But when is the game's release date?
When is the 'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' release date?
A press release on the official Diamond and Pearl website confirmed that the original story of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl would be "faithfully reproduced" for fans to explore anew. Some of the more notable changes to the game include scaling down the graphics to suit the new Pokémon style as seen in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
The game will also include Sinnoh region starter Pokémon again, so get ready to return to Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig! As for when the game will be released, The Pokémon Company has kept the date under wraps, saying only "late 2021."
While this answer might disappoint fans, in the meantime, it's clear the company isn't finished with the nostalgic surprises that celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.
What else is happening for the Pokémon 25th anniversary?
Poké-fans from around the world have been recruited to help celebrate 25 years of player battles and trainer-Pokémon friendship, including some notable celebrity faces! Pop sensation Katy Perry and rapper Post Malone have both been included in a musical lineup that will also incorporate "rising artists to award-winning global superstars." A brief teaser was released to announce the 25th celebration, but details have been sparse since.
There are a few additional games that have been announced as a result of the anniversary. These include Pokémon: Snap, a remake of a classic game from Nintendo 64, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, an entirely new game that takes place in the Sinnoh region like Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
There is also going to be a game more aimed toward children called Pokémon: Smile based around teaching kids good dental hygiene.
Fans theorize this is only the tip of the iceberg, and more will be revealed on Pokémon Day, Feb. 27 2021. Some already-released additional fun includes the ability to catch Pikachu with the move Sing on Pokémon Sword and Shield, and a virtual concert that premieres at 7 p.m. EST on Youtube, Twitch, and Pokémon.com/25. Even the headline for the concert promises surprises after, so make sure to tune in for the full show!
Ultimately, it sounds like not only has this been a great year for nostalgia, it's been an even better year for Pokémon fans. While there are more surprises in store from The Pokémon Company, we're excited to return to the Sinnoh region and the complex storytelling of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.
Keep an eye out for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch, which is set to release in late 2021!