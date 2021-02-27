'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl' Is Coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021

Pokémon is easily the most wholesome worldwide phenomenon in the gaming industry. The idea that humans can live alongside creatures as cute and terrifying as Pokémon started an empire in 1996 — and it has continued to grow ever since. On the 25th Anniversary of Pokémon, a nostalgic twist was announced: a remake of the 2006 game Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch

But when is the game's release date?