The Stars at Night Are Big and Bright, Deep in the Heart of 'Queer Eye' Season 6!

Much like most of the world, Queer Eye went into the COVID-19 pandemic thinking it would just be a couple of weeks, but that quickly turned into more than a year. Bobby, ever the optimist, looked at that period in a positive light. It helped him understand the effect their show has on people, choosing to see how the pandemic "reconnected us with what's really important in the world: the people in our lives and the good that we can go out there and do." We are very Austinto this!