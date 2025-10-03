'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Canceled by Netflix After Two Seasons, and Fans Have Theories "The queer Ultimatum is 100000 times better than the straight one." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 3 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The concept of strengthening your marriage through exploring other options is not a new one. Not even for reality television. In 2022, Netflix launched a series called The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, where couples were forced to confront the shortcomings in their own marriage by being paired with a new partner. And, hopefully, they could also be reminded of what their spouse brings to the table.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2024, a spin-off was crafted called The Ultimatum: Queer Love, hosted by actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher, which followed gay couples through a similar process. Although it resonated well among fans, Netflix has now announced that they have canceled the spin-off. Here's what we know about the surprising decision, as well as what fans really think is going on.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' canceled by Netflix.

Netflix made the announcement on Oct. 2, 2025: The Ultimatum: Queer Love was canceled after Season 2. Variety broke the surprising news and said that the show got the axe despite the fact that the original The Ultimatum: Queer Love got the green light for a fourth season. Along with the thumbs up for two more spin-offs, following couples in France and South Africa.

There's not much information out there as to why the series was canceled so abruptly, especially after fans seemed to receive it so warmly. Nonetheless, Season 2 will be the last.

Article continues below advertisement

However, even as Netflix closes one book and moves on with several more, fans have some pretty dark theories about why this particular series was canceled while others lived on.

Source: Netflix 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' season 2 cast

Article continues below advertisement

Fans suspect there is some preferntial treatment at play in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' cancelation.

On TikTok, Season 2 contestant Bridget came right out and offered her theory. She began by explaining that, in her opinion, the reality TV world is "so behind" the real world. She added that they were at the Netflix reality TV event that was hosted over the Summer of 2025, and The Ultimatum: Queer Love was the only gay show represented there.

She mused, "If they want to say they're not homophobic, let's cancel the straight one," calling the formula of the show "flawed" and "traumatic." And fans seemed to agree, explaining in the comments that most of them only even tuned in for the queer version of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

One TikTok user commented, "The queer Ultimatum is 100000 times better than the straight one." Another added, "Mind you, they also just aired a super gross conversation normalizing homophobia on the newest season of Love is Blind. Just another example of the increased push of conservatism in media." Another fan directly challenged Netflix, writing, "Netflix has a loooooong history of cancelling queer shows after only a couple seasons. They can claim whatever they like. Actions speak louder than words."