Is Rachel Scott From ABC Married? She's About To Be! "I thought we were going to ruin someone else's engagement, but it turned out to be my own," Rachel confessed.

ABC Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott is soon to be a married woman. The reporter shared details of her romantic, surprise engagement live on air in January 2024, hilariously revealing that she thought she'd stumbled upon someone else's proposal when it was actually her own.

Who is Rachel marrying? Read on for details about the correspondent's fiancé, how he popped the question on the sly, and whether the couple has made any wedding plans as of yet.

Rachel Scott will soon be married to her longtime boyfriend, Elliott Smith.

In early 2024, Elliott Smith, Rachel's partner for many years, proposed to the ABC rising star, capturing the surprise moment on camera and film — not that his soon-to-be wife figured out what was going on at first. "I thought we were going to ruin someone else's engagement, but it turned out to be my own," Rachel confessed while sharing the story of the happy day on Good Morning America.

"You know, I gotta admit, this one was a total surprise," Rachel shared about the gazebo with rose petals and flowers that Elliott had set up for the special occasion. Yes, the setting that Rachel mistook for someone else's start to a happily ever after.

Meanwhile, not much is known about who Elliott is. Taking to his own Instagram, Elliott shared several photos and some video from the proposal, captioning one reel — that included footage from the surprise engagement party he arranged for Rachel — with a sweet sentiment about his love: "If there’s one thing we know for sure— it’s that we are blessed beyond measure (and so happy and excited!!)."

We also know that Elliott received his Master's of Public Administration from American University in May 2024 based on graduation photos shared online. Rachel was on hand to celebrate his milestone accomplishment, of course.

As for how long the couple has been together, there are photos of them dating as far back as May 2020 on Elliott's Instagram. It's not clear when the soon-to-be-spouses met. As for any future wedding plans, the couple has not updated fans with a wedding date or venue, but we will stay tuned.

Rachel Scott and Donald Trump got into it at a NABJ event that made major headlines.

Rachel made headlines in July 2024 when former president Donald Trump publicly blasted her questioning during a National Association of Black Journalists convention. After she brought up past controversies involving the Republican candidate — including the birther scandal surrounding former president Barack Obama — Rachel, a moderator at the event, asked Trump, "Why should Black voters trust you?"