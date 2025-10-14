Is Rachel Zoe Dating Again Following Her Divorce From Ex-Husband Rodger Berman? In the 15th season premiere of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ Rachel Zoe will make her debut as a full-time cast member. By Danielle Jennings Updated Oct. 14 2025, 5:47 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Life after divorce, especially when you are a celebrity, can be difficult to navigate as you begin a new chapter — that often includes a new romance. Ahead of the 15th season premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where she will make her debut as a full-time cast member, celebrity fashion stylist and fashion designer Rachel Zoe is the center of questions regarding her dating life.

As fans get ready to welcome Rachel back to her Bravo home after a more than 10-year absence, many also want to know if she is dating anyone new — and if we will see her embarking on a new romance during her rookie season. Let’s unpack what we know so far.

Is Rachel Zoe dating again following her divorce?

According to an exclusive report from Us Weekly in September 2025, two months after she filed for divorce following an official separation a year prior, Rachel Zoe is not currently dating anyone. “Rachel isn’t dating around right now but is open to it,” an inside source told the outlet. “Her friends try and set her up all the time, and it will be a storyline on RHOBH about her navigating this new single life.”

Although Rachel may not be dating again, ex-husband Rodger has publicly entered into a new relationship.

Rodger recently went public with his new relationship, confirming that he is currently dating stylist Bree Jacoby, and sending her birthday wishes on Sept. 2. “Wishing my love @breejacoby the happiest birthday,” Rodger posted to his Instagram stories at the time.

As for how Rachel feels about her ex-husband, and the father of the former couple’s two sons, moving on so soon after the divorce, sources told Us Weekly that all is well. “They have both moved on and Rachel is OK with him dating now, as long as the kids are first priority and have normalcy,” the source shared.

The famed celebrity stylist and fashion designer is entering into a new era following her mid-2000s success.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Rachel Zoe has officially signed on for new representation with legendary firm CAA, which perfectly coincides with her RHOBH debut.

She previously told the outlet earlier this year that her becoming the face of celebrity stylists was purely accidental. “I became accidentally famous, truthfully,” Rachel said. “Because if you called my parents right now, they would say to you, from the day I graduated college, my dad’s like, ‘You’re on the wrong side of the camera. You need to be in front.’” “And I would say, ‘Dad, I am the person that declines the lead in the play,’ which I’ve done,” she revealed. “I declined the role of Sandy to play Cha Cha in Grease. I was always more comfortable behind. I really was.”