Home > Viral News > Trending Man Takes a Video of a “Rat” in a Box of Raising Cane’s Chicken — Is It Real? A video is going viral on the internet because it shows a Raising Cane's chicken tender that is shaped exactly like a rat. But, is it a real rodent? By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 16 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

People are always pitting fast food chicken restaurants against one another. Is Popeyes better than KFC? Is Raising Cane's better than Zaxby's? These food spots are constantly in competition with each other.

Article continues below advertisement

But now, a viral TikTok of an extremely disturbing piece of food might have just knocked Raising Cane's to the very bottom of the fast food favorites list.

A TikTok video shows a "rat" in a box of Raising Cane's chicken.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2022, TikTok user @papichikiz uploaded a video of his recent order at Cane's. Everything in his combo seemed to be normal, except for one thing.

He picked up a piece of chicken that was shaped exactly like a small-sized rat. Down to the tail and the legs, all of the features of the rodent were accounted for and deep-fried to perfection.

Article continues below advertisement

The unlucky fast food customer captioned the video, writing, "RAT IN MY CANE'S!!!!!" and added several puke-faced emojis. The video has since gone viral with over 3 million views on the platform, and it is the only video he has ever posted on his profile.

Not everyone is convinced that the rat is real.

Article continues below advertisement

Thousands of loyal Cane's customers have shared their reactions to the TikTok in the comments section. Most of them ironically shared that they just went to the popular chicken restaurant right before watching this clip. In fact, a few fans were even in the drive-thru.

Article continues below advertisement

Some people are questioning whether or not it's a real rodent, because of the simple fact that every chicken tender piece is shaped differently. And while this is an uncomfortable shape, it could just be chicken on the inside — and a big misunderstanding.

Article continues below advertisement

The creator hasn't responded to any comments second guessing his "rat" tender, or posted any follow-up videos of opening up the chicken tender to determine whether or not it's really was a rat. He also hasn't shared what Cane's location he got the mystery meat from.

Does this all mean that he faked the clip and just wanted the attention? In the words of the owl from the iconic Tootsie Pop commercial, the world may never know.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first rat related incident that has happened in fast food.

Source: Getty Images

A few years before this Cane's TikTok, a Popeyes location in Washington D.C. was exposed for having rats inside of the kitchen. This could have led to some suspicious pieces of fried chicken.