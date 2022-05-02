Reelz has Ricardo Montalbán on its mind tonight, Sunday, May 1. At 10 p.m. EST, the premium cable network will air Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Ricardo Montalbán, examining his life “and whether a childhood condition impacted his health later in life,” according to a press release.

“His onscreen charisma was bolstered by the physicality he brought to his roles, and he was known to be a fit and healthy man,” Reelz adds. “So what happened to bring about his fatal catastrophic heart failure?”