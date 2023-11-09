Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Richard T. Jones Is Married, but Who Is His Wife? Fans Are Confused Richard T. Jones was married to the same woman for over 25 years. He seemingly has a new wife, now. So what happened? Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Nov. 9 2023, Published 12:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Richard T. Jones has been married since 1996 to a woman named Nancy Jones.

He shared photos of himself with another woman in October 2023 and called her his "wife."

Fans are wondering what happened with Nancy, with whom he shares four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Richard T. Jones raised many fans' eyebrows by calling his decades-long marriage to Nancy Jones into question. He shared photos of himself with another woman in October 2023 and called her his "wife." So, who is this mystery woman?

Richard and Nancy got married in 1996 and the couple had children together. So what happened to Nancy? Did Nancy and Richard get divorced? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Richard T. Jones have a new wife?

Richard said "I do" to Nancy Jones decades ago and seemed to have a happy family life. In recent years, he openly praised his wife on social media. But as of October 2023, Richard's marriage to Nancy has been brought into question.

Article continues below advertisement

"Kristy Jones blesses my heart daily y’all. Love me some her!" Richard captioned one selfie with his new love. The other image was even more shocking to fans, as this time, he referred to Kristy as his "wife."

Article continues below advertisement

"I love my beautiful wife. Thanks for loving me Kris. You’re my heart," Richard professed along with a picture of the couple sitting arm-in-arm in a restaurant.

While fans scratched their heads about the new shares, they also may be wondering if Richard and Nancy had any kids together. In fact they do, and Richard often posts photos of them on his social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard and Nancy had four kids.

It's worth noting that one of Richard's most recent Facebook posts features a photo of Nancy in which he calls her his "wonderful wife" and praises God for their "wonderful life."

To be fair, this post is from 2017 and clearly a lot has changed. That said, Richard is still a proud father of their four kids: Aubrey, Sydney, Elijah, and another child whose name isn't known.

Article continues below advertisement

My wonderful wife and our wonderful life is all thanks to God. Posted by Richard T. Jones on Thursday, June 1, 2017

What we know about the kids can be gleaned through social posts. We know that in 2017, Aubrey's graduation was an occasion to celebrate. That same year, Sydney became a state champion in volleyball.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, the actor praised Nancy on Mother's Day, and shared a reel of images of the family of six together. And just a few days after he shared the selfies with Kristy, declaring that she was his "wife," Richard shared the news that Sydney had gotten engaged to a man named Brandon.

Fans are accusing Richard T. Jones of cheating.

While we definitely don't know the full story behind Richard's relationship switch-up, fans are calling it like they see it, with some accusing the actor of cheating on Nancy.

Article continues below advertisement

Damn Richard T Jones said he's really like that 😭😭😭



Man cheated on his wife after 27 years 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/Dmd2iGpqaR — Mr. Wholesomething (@footballguy82) November 8, 2023

"When I tell you Richard T. Jones had me confused standing next to that melanin deficient woman. Like this ain’t the wife I remember!" joked one Twitter user.