Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Andy Richter's New Wife? Meet Jennifer Herrera Let's get to know Andy Richter's new wife Jennifer Herrera including what he has said about blending their families after his divorce. By Melissa Willets Jun. 13 2023, Published 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Comedian and actor Andy Richter found love again after divorcing his first wife in 2019. The Late Night With Conan O'Brien alum announced on June 13, 2023, that he said "I do" a second time.

Article continues below advertisement

So who is Andy's second wife? Her name is Jennifer Herrera and while the funnyman has kept his relationship somewhat under wraps, here's what we know about her and the couple's new marriage.

So who is Jennifer Herrera, Andy Richter's second wife?

Source: Getty Images

According to an interview Andy gave previously, Jennifer is in the music business. "She has her own company, and she reps directors for music videos," he told Kara Mayer Robinson on her Really Famous podcast in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Andy said he thought he'd get married again. And that, he did! The star, who admitted "I like marriage," proudly updated fans in June 2023 that he and Jennifer had officially wed.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the fact that Andy is married again should not surprise his fans too much. Andy announced his engagement to Jennifer in November 2022, joking, "Some non-election news: I got engaged! To a lady! Her name is Jennifer Herrera and she’s the best. We’ve been together since the beginning of the year, and we’re getting married next summer." He added, "Hooray love!"

Article continues below advertisement

The couple even had a wedding registry page set up, where they shared details about the June 10, 2023, West Hollywood affair, and asked for donations to their honeymoon funds instead of wedding gifts.

Andy Richter was married to his ex-wife for over 25 years.

In 2019, the funnyman finalized his divorce from his first wife, Sarah Thyre, to whom he'd been wed for more than 25 years. The Late Night alum had also taken to Twitter to share news about his separation from Sarah, stating in part that it was with "sadness" that he and his longtime spouse had decided to move on from their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy added at the time that they "have two fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together." So who are Andy's kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Richter has two kids, and naturally he has a great sense of humor about parenting.

Andy is a dad to two grown children with Sarah named William (born in 2000) and Mercy (born in 2005). Not surprisingly, the star gets through parenting by calling upon his trademark humor. In fact, he often takes to Twitter to share his hilarious insights about being a father.

I would say that the hardest thing about being a parent is these goddamned kids — Andy Richter@actualandyrichter.bsky.social (@AndyRichter) April 28, 2014

Article continues below advertisement

One particularly relatable tweet reads, "Pretty sure that my deathbed scenario will just be me and my kids taking turns telling each other to get off our phones."

If I have to listen to the Moana soundtrack this much my daughter is just going to have to put up with me blurting out “consider the coconut!” every few minutes — Andy Richter@actualandyrichter.bsky.social (@AndyRichter) May 27, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Andy is also now a stepfather to Jennifer's young daughter. "I'm remembering all the fun things you get to do with a 2-and-a-half-year-old," he said during his December 2022 Really Famous podcast interview about getting to be involved in raising a little one again. The famous sidekick also joked that Jennifer has said, "I have no idea what I'm doing!" So, having Andy step in with some parenting experience has benefited their blended family.