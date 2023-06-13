Who Is Andy Richter's New Wife? Meet Jennifer Herrera
Let's get to know Andy Richter's new wife Jennifer Herrera including what he has said about blending their families after his divorce.
Comedian and actor Andy Richter found love again after divorcing his first wife in 2019. The Late Night With Conan O'Brien alum announced on June 13, 2023, that he said "I do" a second time.
So who is Andy's second wife? Her name is Jennifer Herrera and while the funnyman has kept his relationship somewhat under wraps, here's what we know about her and the couple's new marriage.
So who is Jennifer Herrera, Andy Richter's second wife?
According to an interview Andy gave previously, Jennifer is in the music business. "She has her own company, and she reps directors for music videos," he told Kara Mayer Robinson on her Really Famous podcast in December 2022.
Meanwhile, Andy said he thought he'd get married again.
And that, he did! The star, who admitted "I like marriage," proudly updated fans in June 2023 that he and Jennifer had officially wed.
Meanwhile, the fact that Andy is married again should not surprise his fans too much.
Andy announced his engagement to Jennifer in November 2022, joking, "Some non-election news: I got engaged! To a lady! Her name is Jennifer Herrera and she’s the best. We’ve been together since the beginning of the year, and we’re getting married next summer." He added, "Hooray love!"
The couple even had a wedding registry page set up, where they shared details about the June 10, 2023, West Hollywood affair, and asked for donations to their honeymoon funds instead of wedding gifts.
Andy Richter was married to his ex-wife for over 25 years.
In 2019, the funnyman finalized his divorce from his first wife, Sarah Thyre, to whom he'd been wed for more than 25 years. The Late Night alum had also taken to Twitter to share news about his separation from Sarah, stating in part that it was with "sadness" that he and his longtime spouse had decided to move on from their marriage.
Andy added at the time that they "have two fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together."
So who are Andy's kids?
Andy Richter has two kids, and naturally he has a great sense of humor about parenting.
Andy is a dad to two grown children with Sarah named William (born in 2000) and Mercy (born in 2005). Not surprisingly, the star gets through parenting by calling upon his trademark humor.
In fact, he often takes to Twitter to share his hilarious insights about being a father.
One particularly relatable tweet reads, "Pretty sure that my deathbed scenario will just be me and my kids taking turns telling each other to get off our phones."
Andy is also now a stepfather to Jennifer's young daughter. "I'm remembering all the fun things you get to do with a 2-and-a-half-year-old," he said during his December 2022 Really Famous podcast interview about getting to be involved in raising a little one again.
The famous sidekick also joked that Jennifer has said, "I have no idea what I'm doing!" So, having Andy step in with some parenting experience has benefited their blended family.
Congratulations to Andy and Jennifer! Here's hoping they got some serious dough for their honeymoon — since after all, Andy does have some very famous friends.