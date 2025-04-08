New Edition Singer Ricky Bell and His Wife Became Parents After 20 Years of Marital Bliss Ricky Bell and his wife, Amy Correa Bell, have collaborated on music and, now, a baby! By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 8 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you're of a particular generation ('80s and early '90s babies rise up!), Ricky Bell is a familiar name and face. Since he was a teenager growing up in the Orchard Park projects in Roxbury, Boston, Ricky has been a member of New Edition and doesn't plan on retiring his dancing shoes and his iconic "No pressure" line from "Can You Stand the Rain" anytime soon. And thank goodness for that!

Article continues below advertisement

During his time in the spotlight, Ricky has navigated multiple personal highs and lows. One of his highs includes his wife and their family. Here's what to know about the singer's decades of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Ricky Bell and his wife, Amy Correa Bell, have been together for 20 years and counting.

Ricky met the love of his life, Amy Correa Bell, in the early 2000s through a mutual friend. In 2004, the couple tied the knot at The Ritz Carlton in Marina del Rey. Fun fact: Ricky and Amy had a double wedding with his fellow New Edition member Ralph Tresvant. In 2024, the couple celebrated 20 years of marriage, which they've admitted didn't come easy. As movie watchers witnessed in the New Edition biopic, The New Edition Story, Ricky struggled with substance abuse during the couple's first few years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Cool It Now" singer decided to seek sobriety in the early 2000s, and he and his wife have remained solid ever since. Like her husband, Amy is in the entertainment biz as a singer and actor. Some of her acting credits include episodes of ER, The Parkers, and lending her voice to the animated series Mermaid High, per her IMDb. Amy is also a recording artist who has released a solo project and collaborations with her husband.

In 2018, she and Ricky released a duet together, marking their firs public collaboration as a couple and included a video directed by actor Meagan Good. Then, in 2023, Amy dropped her first LP as a solo artist, Correa Bell.

Article continues below advertisement

Ricky Bell and Amy Correa Bell decided to have kids later in life.

Ricky and Amy's love proved it could definitely stand the rain. So much so they chose to expand their family 20 years into their marriage and at later stages in their lives, In April 2025, Ricky, who was born on Sept. 18, 1967, and Amy, born on May 23, 1982, announced they were expecting their first child together. The couple announced the baby news in two Instagram posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Ricky's post included several photos of the couple driving around in a convertible and being out at a bar as Amy glows with her baby bump, captioning the photo "Reservation for 3." She then shared a still of her sticking her head in the convertible with Ricky driving the car with one hand and holding her belly with another.

Article continues below advertisement