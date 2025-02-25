The DeBarge Familly Has Experienced Tremendous Fame and Tragedy — Here’s What Happened The family known for its hit songs, "I Like It," and "Rhythm of the Night," has had personal turmoil for numerous years. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 25 2025, 6:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

There are few cookouts, Valentine’s Day events, or weddings brave enough to go without playing music from the DeBarge family, also known as the musical group, DeBarge. The recording group comprised of seven siblings, Bobby DeBarge, Bunny DeBarge, Chico DeBarge, El DeBarge, James DeBarge, Mark DeBarge, and Randy DeBarge created timeless classics in the ‘70s and ‘80s that were eventually sampled by artists like Notorious BIG, Mary J. Blige, and Ashanti.

Though they achieved their dreams and became musical legends, the DeBarges’ time in the spotlight has been riddled with troubling times that cost several of them their lives. Keep reading to see what happened to the DeBarge family.

The DeBarge family ended their musical group, DeBarge, soon after gaining commercial success.

The DeBarges grew up in Detroit, Mich., during the Motown era of the ‘60s and ‘70s. While seven of the siblings went on to pursue music, the family’s matriarch, Etterlene, and patriarch Robert DeBarge, had 10 children altogether.

The family’s musical success began when the eldest of the siblings, Tommy and Bobby, joined the Motown group, Switch. After seeing their brothers’ careers take off, Bunny and brothers Mark, Randy, El,, and James formed DeBarge with Tommy and Bobby’s guidance.

DeBarge released its debut album in 1981, though it didn’t reach commercial success until its second project, All This Love. The album included one of their most popular songs, “I Like It.” DeBarge’s second album was followed up with another album, a tour, and another smash hit, 1985’s “Rhythm of the Night,” which was recorded for the soundtrack to Berry Gordy’s film, The Last Dragon.

DeBarge seemed unstoppable at the height of their fame, especially after James DeBarge famously eloped with a little rising star named Janet Jackson. Unfortunately, the family’s substance abuse demons caught up with them.

While several DeBarge members have admitted to abusing drugs, Bobby and the group’s other brother, solo musician Chico DeBarge, were arrested in 1988 on drug trafficking charges after being caught trying to smuggle over two pounds of cocaine from Michigan to Los Angeles. The brothers were sentenced to six years in federal prison. Soon after Bobby and Chico’s arrests, DeBarge disbanded for good in 1989. Sadly, the family would go on to suffer even more setbacks.

The DeBarge family has experienced multiple significant deaths.

Although DeBarge stopped performing together, they have seemingly remained in each other’s lives. In June 2024, Bunny posted a tribute to El on his birthday, one year before he was arrested for drug and weapon possession in 2023.

“Singing, Happy Birthday to you!” she wrote to her brother. “May blessing shine through. Happy Bornday and ONE LOVE BABY BRO! Have a great day tooo!”

The DeBarge family’s willingness to keep their relationships away from the limelight is likely due to their experiencing tremendous loss. Two of the ten DeBarge siblings have died. Bobby was the first of the siblings to pass away in 1995. The singer died at 39 of AIDS-related complications, per WBS Media. In October 2021, Tommy died of liver and kidney disease at age 64.