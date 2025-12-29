Rita Moreno Was Loyal To Her Husband Until He Died Rita "felt claustrophobic, entrapped like an exotic bird." By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 28 2025, 7:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Few movie stars have as much prestige in the industry as Rita Moreno. The Puerto Rican actor can do anything on the big screen, and audiences from all over the world seemed to understand that she is one of a kind.

Who was Rita's husband? Here's what we know about the man who married the West Side Story star back in the day, and the challenges they faced together to form a family. The magic of cinema is very different from what real life can turn out to be.

Who was Rita Moreno's husband?

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, Rita was married to Leonard Gordon, a cardiologist and internist who became her Hollywood manager once he retired. The couple, like any other marriage, faced some challenges during the time in which they were in love. Rita mentioned that she thought about leaving her husband at some point, but the actor never pulled the trigger.

Source: Instagram Leonard Gordon with his and Rita's daughter, Fernanda.

According to The Daily Beast), Rita "felt claustrophobic, entrapped like an exotic bird, but despite her angst she lacked the courage to leave." She explained, "I was going insane,” she admits.”It was horrific because no one else had a clue. I played a role for a very, very long time."

Before Leonard, Rita dated famous men like Marlon Brando and Elvis Presley.

The New York Post details how Rita was in love with Marlon Brando. The actor ended up pregnant, but she had to get an abortion before the child was born. Due to the unfortunate nature of the situation, Rita also attempted to commit suicide with sleeping pills, but failed.

Rita Moreno and Leonard Gordon had a daughter.

After she got married to Leonard, the couple had a daughter named Fernanda Gordon Fisher. Not much is known about Rita's daughter. It appears that Fernanda didn't choose to pursue a career in the arts, like her mother. Rita's legacy on the screen ends with her, considering how her daughter chose a different path for her life.

Rita's first grandson was born in July 1998. The family continues to grow. Rita's second grandson was born two years later, in 2000. Thankfully, both kids got to grow up with their grandfather before he died.

