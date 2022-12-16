Is Rizwan Manji Married? Learn About 'Beauty and the Beast's' LeFou IRL

The Canadian actor Rizwan Manji played LeFou, antagonist Gaston's (Joshua Henry) sidekick, in the television special, and you've likely seen him in shows like Schitt's Creek and Outsourced as well as movies like 2016's The Tiger Hunter and 2022's Wedding Season.

It turns out that Rizwan is just as much a family man as he is a talented thespian. He often posts Instagram photos of his charming family, not to mention his stunning wife. So, who's the lucky lady?