Rob Schneider Kids: Inside the Actor's Relationship With His Daughters From Hollywood red carpets to quieter family moments, Rob Schneider's role as a father has shaped his life offscreen. By Amy Coleman Updated Jan. 30 2026, 12:39 p.m. ET

Rob Schneider has spent decades in the spotlight as a comedian, actor, and Saturday Night Live alum, known for his unmistakable voice and offbeat humor. While much of his career has unfolded in front of cameras, another important part of his life has stayed more personal. Over the years, he has spoken candidly about fatherhood and how being a parent changed his priorities beyond Hollywood.

That balance between public fame and private family life often leads fans to ask about Rob Schneider’s kids and how involved he is as a father. With daughters who have grown up alongside his career, his personal life has occasionally intersected with headlines, especially as his family has evolved over time.

Rob and Miranda Schneider in 'Daddy Daughter Trip'

Rob Schneider's kids have grown up alongside his Hollywood career.

Rob is the father of three daughters from different chapters of his life. According to People, his oldest daughter, Elle King, was born in 1989 during his relationship with model London King. Elle later forged her own successful path as a singer, earning recognition in the music industry independent of her father’s fame.

As his career expanded, he welcomed two more daughters with his wife Patricia Azarcoya Arce. Their children, Miranda and Madeline, were born after he was already well established in entertainment.

Elle grew up at a different stage of his life, and that has presented challenges in their relationship. They both have acknowledged past challenges and spoken about rebuilding their bond as adults. Over time, the two have publicly supported one another, reflecting a more stable and respectful connection.

She told People, "We both have grown up a lot. And you realize what's important. Him having children — I wanted my sisters to have good memories of me from their childhood when they grew. Family really is so important.” Their relationship had another issue in 2024 when she went on the Dumb Blonde podcast and talked about her childhood. She said she wasn't trying to hurt her dad, and he ended up apologizing to her. She said his apology didn't resonate with her.

Rob's kids are part of a blended family shaped by change.

Rob married television producer Patricia in 2011 after six years of dating, and together they built a family while navigating the demands of his career. Their daughters, Miranda and Madelin,e have joined Rob on his Netflix show Real Rob. All three of his daughters also appeared in his 2022 film Daddy Daughter Trip.

In December 2025, Patricia filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage, according to Distractify. The separation marked another shift in his family structure, though both parents have continued to focus on co-parenting their daughters. Public statements around the divorce were limited.