A Wealthy Man Is Accused of Killing His Wife While His Children Stand by Him — Is This Another 'Staircase'?

Soon the husband is accused of murdering his wife, though all throughout the trial, their four children (two from the husband's previous marriage) remain loyal and supportive. This sounds like something that could be ripped from the pages of The Staircase.

The accused murderer is Dr. Robert Neulander and his wife, Leslie Neulander, was brutally murdered on September 17, 2012. Where is Robert Neulander now? A new Dateline special has answers.