Robyn Dixon Has a Solid Net Worth Thanks to 'Real Housewives of Potomac'

While her Real Housewives of Potomac adventure may have come to an end, Robyn Dixon still has plenty going on in her life to keep her occupied. The mother of two launched several businesses after joining the RHOP cast in 2016. At the time she became a member of the cast, she and her ex-husband were living under one roof with their children. A few seasons into the series, the couple rekindled their relationship and remarried in 2022 to mixed responses from friends and viewers.

Robyn’s last two seasons of RHOP have been unpleasant for her, to say the least. Season 7 was rife with rumors that Juan Dixon had cheated on her. She denied the rumors at every turn. However, it turned out that Robyn knew about and withheld the info to monetize it through the podcast she shares with Gizelle Bryant. After another terrible season of withholding information, she decided to leave the show. So, what is Robyn Dixon’s net worth post-RHOP?

What Is Robyn Dixon’s net worth?

When RHOP first premiered, Robyn was in a very different financial position. She and Juan had a considerable amount of debt, which is why he decided to move into the house even though they were divorced. Luckily for Robyn, the show was a success and allowed her to launch her first business — a line of designer hats. The Embellished Hats launch was featured on RHOP. Robyn infamously left Karen Huger excluded from the site after photographing the entire cast and using them as the models for her hats.

Robyn Dixon’s net worth was very different in 2016 when ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ first premiered.

Robyn’s time on RHOP was fraught with life changes, but nothing compares to what happened prior. Juan and Robyn were high school sweethearts who stayed together through college. After Juan was drafted into the NBA, they got married and started their family. When his NBA career fell through, Juan began playing for international leagues. He also fell in love with another woman. Robyn decided to invest in a close friend’s business venture — a move that ended tragically and left them broke.

Robyn’s skincare line shares a name with two other skincare lines.