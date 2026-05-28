Rod Stewart Was Still Married When He Met His Current Wife, Penny Lancaster "He was an absolute gentleman." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 28 2026, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Sir Rod Stewart has eight children from five different women, which isn't that surprising considering this is the same man we're talking about here who wrote, "Do ya think I'm sexy?" The now 81-year-old singer has been married to 54-year-old Penny Lancaster since 2007.

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They met back in 1999, and in late 2025, his wife divulged the secret behind their long-lasting marriage.

Penny Lancaster shares two kids and six stepchildren with Rod Stewart.

During an interview with Anita Rani's My Life at Christmas, Penny discussed what it's like being a stepmother to Rod's six children. People writes that the pair exchanged vows a year after Rod divorced his second wife, Rachel Hunter, in 2006.

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Source: Instagram

At the beginning of their relationship, Penny opined on the careful approach she took to acting as his kids' stepmother. "I tiptoed very lightly. Because there were lots of personalities, and more importantly, there were children ranging from all ages."

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She added, "From Liam, who was 5 when we first met ... so it was delicate, and they were children from different mothers." Penny went on to state that she never envisioned becoming a stepmother. "I just wanted to take my time, and it took a long time ... [now Stewart's children from other women] have got to a place that I never thought I would get to with them."

Source: Instagram Penny with her sons Alastair and Aiden.

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Rod shares two children with Penny: they had their first son, Alastair, in November of 2005, when he was still married to Rachel Hunter. Their second child, Aiden, was born in February 2011, some four years into Penny and Rod's marriage.

Rod and Penny met in 1999, but didn't start dating until months later.

Penny first met Rod when he was on tour in 1999. She had taken up photography and asked the singer if she could take pictures of him while he was traveling for his live performances. Rod and Penny said during their interview with Rani that they didn't immediately begin seeing each other.

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Source: MEGA Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster in 2000.

People penned that this was intentional: Rod's band leader, Carmine Appice, wouldn't give the singer her phone number for months. "Carmine had kept that telephone number away from him. He said, 'You are going to go a bit crazy over the summer and let your hair down and Penny seems like a nice girl," Penny said of the waiting period.

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Rod continued: "He was an absolute gentleman ... he kept her telephone away from me. He didn't think I was in the right position because I had just got a divorce and didn't know if i was coming or going." Rod added how grateful he was for Penny's companionship throughout his life. "There is a maturity I may have taught Penny, and there is an honestly she has taught me. We do not argue before we go to bed .. and if we do have arguments, it is over real quick," he stated.

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"I try to my kids, all of them, that real men say sorry, that's what they do. There is a wonderful honesty between us, and long may it last," he mentioned. Penny Lancaster is an English model and TV personality, and author.