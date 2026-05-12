Jamie Foxx and His Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together Congratulations are in order. By Tatayana Yomary Published May 12 2026, 5:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

One thing is for certain, and two things are for sure: actor Jamie Foxx has a deep affinity for dating a specific subset of women. Over the years, the 58-year-old has been in several high-profile relationships, from his romances with fellow actors Katie Holmes to Leila Arcieri. Not to mention, Jamie even joked about dating white women in his 2024 Netflix special, What Had Happened Was.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from the rumors about Jamie’s dating life, the actor has made it a point to keep the details of his private life under wraps. However, recent reports show that not only did Jamie jokingly lie about being on the “Black side of town,” but his main squeeze is a woman of white descent. Enter: Alyce Huckstepp. Even more, reports reveal that the pair has decided to take the next step in their relationship.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp are expecting their first baby.

Oh baby! Jamie is about to be a pappy for the third time! Per TMZ, sources have confirmed that the multihyphenate is expecting a baby with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

The site shares that there’s no news on when the baby is due or the child’s gender. However, sources revealed that Alyce is “several months along” with her pregnancy. So, we can assume that she’s likely in her second trimester.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite telling black women he was “cured” and done with white women, TMZ exclusively reports Jamie Foxx, 58, is expecting a child with Alyce Huckstepp, 31. pic.twitter.com/BvnPqUjp1n — CHILLING WITH MONIE🌹 (@CWMonieHQ) May 12, 2026

Jamie shares his first child, 32-year-old Corinne, with U.S. Air Force veteran Connie Klein. There’s no telling how long the pair were coupled, but reports reveal that the relationship was brief.

Article continues below advertisement

The star shares his second child, 17-year-old Anelise Bishop, with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Grannis. The pair is also said to have had a brief relationship. Despite their relationship coming to an end, the pair maintains a positive co-parenting relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

"Growing up, Corinne was like, 'Well, people are married, and that's what they have, my friends,' Jamie shared with E! News Daily Pop about avoiding marriage, making him a better father. “But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older."

He continued, "Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractures from their families. Us, we actually came together more. So I don't know what that is, I just know that it is different, but it's a whole lot of love." As for Alyce, the outlet shares that this baby will be her first.

Article continues below advertisement

When did Jamie Foxx start dating his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp?

According to TMZ, Jamie and Alex first became a thing in August 2022. She reportedly attended the premiere of his movie Day Shift, and the two were inseparable for quite some time.

Source: MEGA