Russell Simmon's Net Worth Went Through Major Changes The record exec is back in the spotlight thanks to a problem between him and his ex-wife, Kimora Lee. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 16 2025, 10:15 a.m. ET

Some believe there is no such thing as bad publicity in the entertainment industry. Russell Simmons has been through it all, but he continues to appear in headlines every time he finds himself at the center of yet another problem.

What does Russell's net worth look like? Here's what we know about the money that has been generated over the course of the record executive's career. It is also relevant to point out that the amount has changed over time, due to a couple of unforeseen circumstances for Russell, including his divorce from Kimora Lee Simmons.



What does Russell Simmons's net worth look like?

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Russell's net worth is valued at $10 million. The amount would be impressive for anyone attempting to make a name for themselves in the industry. Not surprisingly, Russell is at a different stage in his career. $10 million is nothing compared to what Russell used to have. An article by CNN Money states that the writer's net worth was valued at $340 million in 2011.

Russell Simmons Record executive Net worth: $10 million Russell Simmons is a record executive and a writer who has been at the center of several controversies. The businessman is a co-founder of Def Jam Records. At the same time, Russell dedicated his time to his working relationship with artists such as Kurtis Blow and Run DMC. Birth name: Russell Wendell Simmons. Birthdate: October 4, 1957. Birthplace: New York City. Brothers: Daniel Simmons Jr., Joseph Simmons.

A lot can happen in 15 years. A large chunk of the money arrived when he sold his portion of Dem Jam to Universal Music Group. The deal gave him millions of dollars, but Russell could never have expected what the future had in store for him. The #MeToo movement exists to hold sexual abusers accountable for their actions. Allegations that surfaced against Russell, as well as a complicated divorce, cost the record executive a lot of money.



Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee continue to fight.

It was announced that Russell and Kimora Lee, his wife of many years, were separating back in 2008 (via People). A different report from the same outlet sheds light on how the aftermath of the divorce can be felt more than 15 years after it happened. Russell claims that his ex-wife threatened him with the possibility of never seeing his kids again.

The relationship between Russell and his children is complicated. Ming and Aoki Lee have grown up in a time in which their father's name is all over the media, while being connected to concerning cases. The record executive continues to fight for the chance to be a part of his daughters' lives. In a social media post, Russell directed yet another message to Kimora Lee.