The Net Worth of Chris Paul Is Jaw Dropping The basketball star is figuring out his return to the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2025-26 NBA season. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 11 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET

Working as a professional basketball player is a major dream for many people. Chris Paul is one of the lucky few who turned this dream into a reality. The athlete has been a part of many different teams, consolidating his status as a respected veteran in the league.

What is Chris's net worth? Here's what we know about the massive amount of money generated by the career of the Los Angeles Clippers player. Fortune favors the bold, and Chris has found clever ways to move around the NBA across the years.

What is Chris Paul's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris holds a net worth of $180 million. It takes massive star power for anyone to reach that amount of prestige and influence. A combination of effort and talent took Chris to the top of the mountain, where he continues to score impressive contract deals. The latest industry report says it all. According to ESPN, Chris signed a $3.6 million deal with the Clippers when it was decided that he would return to the team.

Chris Paul
NBA Player
Net worth: $180 million

Chris Paul is a professional basketball player who works with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA. He has played for many other teams, including the New Orleans Hornets and the Houston Rockets. As an NBA veteran, Chris makes a lot of money whenever he steps onto the court.

Birth name: Christopher Emmanuel Paul Sr.
Birthdate: May 6, 1985
Birthplace: Winston-Salem, N.C.
Father: Charles Edward Paul
Mother: Robin Jones

The negotiations that take place around the NBA tend to involve plenty of money. Athletes attempt to comprehend their value while investors figure out what the right price tag is for anyone's services. The game goes on until an amount, duration, and announcement date are determined. Chris knows that his years of experience as a point guard can be highly influential when agreeing to the terms of any contract that comes his way.

Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers are parting ways.

Not every partnership can last forever. ESPN reported that the Los Angeles Clippers were waiving Chris before the conclusion of his contract arrived. The next steps of the player's career are unknown. Chris could either retire, join another team, or be traded by the Clippers in due time. There is no apparent beef between the player and the team. Chris stated: "It's been a little crazy in the past few days, [...] But honestly, I'm home. My daughter had tryouts yesterday. (via People).