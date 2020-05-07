Meet the Car-Lovin' Team Behind Netflix's 'Rust Valley Restorers'

The Netflix series Rust Valley Restorers followers avid car collector Mike Hall as he attempts to restore his collection of over 400 classic cars before he "runs out of time."

The show, which is filmed in Tappen, B.C., Canada (and explains the guys' accents), will take viewers behind the scenes at Rust Bros as Mike transforms his vintage cars with the help of his son, Connor Hall, and his best friend, Avery Shoaf.

From Mike to auto body apprentice Cassidy Mceown, the cast of characters on Rust Valley Restorers makes for perfect binge-watching, whether you are a gear head or just love watching cars undergo some serious transformations.