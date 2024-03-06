Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Ryan Garcia Says Bohemian Grove Is Real — Inside His Disturbing Claims Ryan says the retreat actually hosts satanic rituals involving rape, and has not backed off his claims despite being criticized. By Melissa Willets Mar. 6 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of sexual assault and child abuse. Boxer Ryan Garcia has fans and social media followers concerned and confused over his deeply disturbing X posts involving Bohemian Grove.

What is this idyllic-sounding place? Well, if Ryan's claims are true, the men's retreat involves horrific acts and has kept top-secret information out of the public eye for decades. Let's dig deeper into what the athlete is saying about Bohemian Grove, and whether the place is real, and if acts like rape are really condoned there, as Ryan claims.

What is Ryan Garcia saying about Bohemian Grove?

In a series of unhinged tweets following an X space chat with Andrew Tate, Ryan is claiming that horrible things take place at Bohemian Grove. First, we can confirm that this is a real place in California, and that The Bohemian Club is also real, claiming somewhere around 2,500 members, including elite members of society, per the Daily Mail.

In fact, the club has been around for over 100 years and boasts the likes of several past presidents and high-ranking politicians among its ranks. But Ryan says the retreat actually hosts satanic rituals involving rape and human trafficking, and has not backed off his claims despite being criticized.

"I don’t care I’ll lose all my followers money endorsements etc. I’m the richest man alive," he posted to X to basically prove no matter what happens, the boxer won't be denying his statements anytime soon.

I’m not the crazy one



It’s the people that know what I’m saying but are silent those are the cowards and lazy ones — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 6, 2024

The Bohemian Grove conspiracy is very wide-reaching.

"Wait I’m the bad guy for calling out an institution that has an unbelievable number of rape and molestation and I’m the bad guy I’m the crazy one??" is one of the tweets Ryan shared in an attempt to expose what he alleges goes on at Bohemian Grove.

Ryan is not the first person to attempt to find out the goings on of the club, with journalists being arrested for trespassing on the grounds of the California retreat in the past. Wild theories have been shared, most recently from Ryan.

They actually have the files of Jesus The ark of the covenant the giants the clones the aliens files on everything. They are the ones that let me in 😭😭😭😭 played they ass — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) March 6, 2024

Although again, Ryan is not the first person to raise a red flag about the club, his mental health is being called into question as he continues to tweet claims that are all over the place, and include that aliens are real, and he can prove it. Ryan also said he was raped by family members as a toddler.

Ryan Garcia has suffered from mental health challenges before.

In 2022, Ryan called off a boxing match to seek help for his mental health. He's being urged to cancel an upcoming match on April 20, 2024. He also previously allegedly participated in a death hoax — but then claimed his accounts had been hacked.

Here's hoping that if Ryan is just seeking attention before his fight with Devin Haney, he finds a less concerning way to do it. But if the boxer truly needs mental health assistance, which many fans and followers believe is the case after witnessing his social media meltdown, we pray he can get it soon.