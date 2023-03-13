Meet Ryley Tate Wilson, 'The Voice' Star and Teen Sensation Sweeping the Internet

Fans of the reality television singing competition The Voice know that each season is an opportunity to discover the next great musical sensation. The show has launched the careers of many artists, and now, it continues with Season 23. One of the standout acts already is 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson, who performed a rendition of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" at the blind auditions.

Who is Ryley Tate Wilson? And ultimately, which musical superstar became his coach? Keep reading for what you need to know about the teen surprising audiences across the United States.

Who is Ryley Tate Wilson?

It might surprise some viewers to know that The Voice has a minimum age limit of 13 years old, meaning anyone older than thirteen is welcome to audition. The youngest winner of The Voice so far has been sixteen-year-old Daniella Bradbury, but that could change with Season 23 contestant Ryley Tate Wilson. The teen is a native of Montgomery, Ala., and is already a musician in his own right. Ryley said he recently released his first song on Spotify, called "Anna Magdalena."

After he finished performing, Ryley admitted he was "pretty nervous," but the judges noted he didn't look nervous at all. When asked about which artists influence his music, Ryley replied, "I love Steve Lacy and Ritt Momney. I love Frank Ocean, so a lot of R&B influences."

Who is Ryley Tate Wilson's coach?

Ryley was lucky enough to have all four chairs turn for him, making it difficult to choose which coach he wanted to work with. Niall said, "Ryley, my head nearly exploded. That was the best audition we’ve seen here by a long shot. I remember what I was like at 15 auditioning for a show like this. I was shaking like a leaf, and I could hear no sense of nerves."

Kelly chimed in, "I pushed light years before the others. I heard your tone, and I was like ‘It’s incredible.’ Your voice is insane! I love working with young people. Actually, I win a lot of times with young talent. And I think it’s because I started as a young talent—I know Niall did as well on a singing competition—and it can be a different thing than making an album. I think that I could be the best coach for you."

Chance also noted that because Ryley has an interest in R&B, they could be a good fit. "You’re insanely talented, dude,” he tells Ryley. "That was fire. What really caught me was the ending where you kind of just improvised with the runs and really just felt the song out. I love how controlled the runs are. It felt very experimental R&B like you said, like Steve Lacy."

Blake rounded out the coaches pleas by saying, "...I’m probably the fourth choice that you have on this panel ... But I’ll tell you this, I’ve been coaching here for 23 seasons, and I’ve won with all kinds of artists. You pick me as your coach, and I will quit coaching after this season. I’m telling you right now, I will walk away. I will be satisfied that I got the chance to work with you Ryley. That’s all I’m going to say. Pick me Ryley. Let’s win this thing."