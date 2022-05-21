Saddest Instagram Captions and Quotes for All Your Breakup Needs

"Maybe if I sing 'Let It Go' this will be easier."

"Someday I won't have to feel this way anymore."

"I wonder when you will stop thinking of me."

"I need to cuddle my Gloomybear in peace."

"My bank account says my feelings can't afford to go away."

"All of this has been harder than I thought."

"I want to be awesome but I'm too busy being sad."

"My heart only breaks for you."