Retired Italian Footballer Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci's Net Worth Wasn't a Major Focus of His Career
By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 18 2024, 10:11 a.m. ET

When the news of beloved Italian footballer Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci's death hit the news on Sept. 18, fans and former colleagues everywhere were devastated. Prior to his retirement in 1999, Salvatore's impact on the sport was felt worldwide, and he was known as Italy's World Cup icon for his incredible performance in 1990.

Sadly, at only 59, Salvatore left behind a loving partner and three children — and now, folks want to know more about his life and career. After a successful career, one would assume that Salvatore was living lavishly with a large net worth. However, money certainly wasn't the focus of his life, and he seemed to care much more about family. Here's what we know.

What was Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci's net worth before his death?

Before retiring in 1999, Salvatore enjoyed a relatively successful and notable career in football. Known as a World Cup icon for his stunning performance for Italy in 1990 — in which he scored six goals for the hosting team and won himself the European Golden Boot — the former forward also played for a number of national clubs, including Juventus and Inter Milan.

However, though he certainly catapulted himself into the spotlight during the peak of his career, he was actually a pretty private guy, and that included his finances. As of writing, Salvatore's net worth and total career earnings before his death are unknown to the public.

Salvatore Schillaci is being honored by fans and colleagues following his passing.

Following his death, which many believe was caused by his ongoing struggle with colon cancer, fans, former colleagues, and more have been showing love for Salvatore. In fact, even Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni had kind words to say about the late football star: "A football icon is leaving us. A man who has entered the hearts of Italians and sports fans around the world. ... Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us dream, cheer, hug, and wave our national flag."

Palermo Football Club, an organization local to where Salvatore was born, also shared their condolences. "Palermo FC, with President Dario Mirri and the entire City Football Group family, express their deepest condolences for the untimely passing of Salvatore Schillaci," they shared in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

On Salvatore's social media pages, fans have also been sharing heartfelt messages. "Goodbye Totó. Thank you for the magical nights ... Condolences to the family," one Instagram user wrote. Another said, "R.I.P. BOMBER. A piece of Italy goes with you."