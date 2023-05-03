Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Instagram/@clendeninsatchel Satchel Clendenin Is Katie Maloney's New Special Friend on 'Vanderpump Rules' Who is Satchel Clendenin on 'Vanderpump Rules'? The new man appears to have a close relationship with Katie Maloney. Will they become romantic? By Tatayana Yomary May 3 2023, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

It’s been hard for Vanderpump Rules viewers to watch fan-favorite Katie Maloney navigate life as a new divorcée. In case you’ve been MIA, Katie and her longtime partner, Tom Schwartz, decided to end their marriage in March 2022. Since then, things have been very testy between the two. Katie has had no qualms about calling Tom out for his behavior of hooking up with castmates — we're looking at you, Raquel Leviss — while he's labeled her miserable.

Now that Katie is trying to move on, it appears that she may have a new man in her life. The beauty has introduced Satchel Clendenin to the crew as a friend. However, fans are convinced it’s only a matter of time before Katie and Satchel become an item. So, who is Satchel Clendenin? Here’s the 4-1-1.

Satchel Clendenin is an aspiring actor.

It appears that Satchel may fit right in with the Vanderpump Rules gang. Per Satchel’s IMDb page, he is currently working on an acting career. Satchel has appeared in a few short films including 2020’s The Sequence of an Adolescent Revenge, 2022’s Buried, and 2023’s A Bridge Between Us.

He also recently completed work on the drama film Remy & Arletta. Bravo’s The Daily Dish shares that Satchel is currently 26 years old, a whopping 11 years Katie’s junior. He currently resides in Los Angeles.

Katie Maloney introduced Satchel Clendenin to her friends on an April 2023 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

In the episode that aired on April 19, 2023, the gang gathers to celebrate Lala Kent’s birthday — and Katie decides to bring Satchel along to enjoy the festivities. Kristina Kelly and Lala both share that Katie seems to be very happy around Satchel. Unfortunately, Scheana Shay is not on board with Katie hanging out with Satchel simply because she feels it’s weird to see.

However, that doesn’t stop Katie from gushing over him. "It's nice hanging out with Satchel," Katie says in her confessional. "He's very sweet, and shows me affection, and it's just a nice change."

Unfortunately, it appears that Katie’s casual relationship with Satchel has seemingly come to an end. In Katie’s December 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Katie shared that she was currently single. And given that the show is filmed months in advance, it makes sense that the pair seem to have decided to keep their relationship platonic.