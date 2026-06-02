'Desi Bling' Star Satish Sanpal Is at the Center of Criminal Allegations Satish has been starting businesses since he was 17 years old. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 2 2026, 1:19 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@satish.sanpal

Is it possible that Desi Bling star Satish Sanpal only lives in Dubai to escape criminal charges in India? That might be a little dramatic, even for a Netflix reality show, but there are rumors about his past in India and alleged crimes he was accused of. So, what criminal cases does Satish Sanpal actually have in India?

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On Desi Bling, Satish is a billionaire investor who owns a financial firm and several luxury cars. He even gifts his toddler daughter a Rolls-Royce well before she was able to drive it. But could part of the reason behind his financial windfalls be illegal dealings? There are some details out there about the rumors of his criminal cases.

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Satish Sanpal May have some criminal cases open in India.

Reports on social media indicate that Satish was involved in betting, cheating, and even money laundering. According to Mashable India, he is also accused of criminal conspiracy. As a result, Satish is allegedly facing a lookout circular in India, which means, per Lexology, that law enforcement wants to keep an eye out for him to ensure he doesn't leave the country.

Per legal research company Chambers and Partners, a lookout circular in India could mean that if Satish attempts to re-enter India, he will be detained at the airport. At this time, Satish has not responded to the rumors of his alleged crimes and criminal cases in India, but being on Desi Bling has certainly garnered more attention for him than he had before.

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Recent post #DesiBling Look at the charges Satish Sanpal is facing. This man Satish Sanpal is #KaranKundrra brother+friend+ partner Such c0n men must be put in j@il. They cannot be an inspiration to the world. #TejRan #TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/6fryQ3Gjsz — KruNinja (@KruNin53870) May 27, 2026

As far as the crimes being so serious that Satish would face extradition of some kind, it would have to be a conviction that would carry at least a year of prison time in both India and Dubai. It's unclear how that would work for Satish if he remains in Dubai, however. Citizens of Dubai cannot be extradited. Although Satish is based in Dubai, he was born in India, and he moved to Dubai for his career in finance.

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He said he left India with less than $900 to his name.

Both Satish and his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, appeared on the YouTube channel Curly Tales and shared details of Satish's successful financial firm and his success as a businessman in general. In the interview, he said that he left India with less than $900 USD to his name and sought a career in Dubai. He also said that he's most proud of himself for getting as far as he has without much education. He did not go to business school, and he started from the ground up as an entrepreneur.