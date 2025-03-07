'School Spirits' Season 3 News: What Fans Can Expect After That Cliffhanger Has Paramount Plus renewed 'School Spirits' for Season 3? By Trisha Faulkner Published March 7 2025, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: Paramount Plus

The supernatural drama School Spirits has captivated audiences with its mix of mystery, teen drama, and ghostly intrigue. After the shocking Season 2 finale, fans are eager to know if School Spirits Season 3 is happening. With major cliffhangers and lingering questions, the demand for another season is high.

Many are now wondering whether Paramount Plus will renew the show or if Season 2’s ending will be its last. With the streaming platform still evaluating the show’s performance, fans have taken to social media to discuss the possibility of a third season. So, has School Spirits been renewed? Here’s everything we know so far.

Has Paramount Plus confirmed ‘School Spirits’ Season 3?

As of March 2025, Paramount Plus has not officially announced a renewal for School Spirits Season 3. However, the strong fan response and the unresolved Season 2 finale make a third season highly possible.

Many fans are optimistic that the show will return. One Reddit user posted, "I can’t imagine them not making Season 3." Others agreed that Season 2 was left too open-ended for the series not to be renewed for another season. Previously, there was roughly a three-month gap between when Season 1 ended and when Season 2 was announced. So, Season 3 could be announced in June 2025.

Have the creators said anything about Season 3?

The creators of School Spirits have hinted at plans for another season. In an interview with Us Weekly, executive producers Nate and Megan Trinrud confirmed that the Season 2 finale was designed to set up a potential third season. Nate teased that Season 2 was intentionally open-ended “It was definitely ambiguous on purpose, because you know, we live [for] cliffhangers and to also devastate people.”

Furthermore, he explained there were a lot of answers hidden in the Season 2 finale, “I can tell you is that there are a lot of clues in the finale that I think if you look closely at you can sort of see where this might be going. But yeah, that’s a big question mark.”

When could Season 3 be released?

Now, fans of School Spirits are understandably on edge. After all, Season 1 premiered back in March 2023. Then, due to a combination of delays, fans were forced to wait two years until January 2025 for the release of Season 2. It is worth noting that the series was renewed for Season 2 just a few months after Season 1 ended. So, fans did have to wait a while for the new episodes. They, however, didn't have to worry long about whether there would actually be new episodes.

Unfortunately, this means there isn’t really a pattern for fans to consider when figuring out when Season 3 might get released. If the series is renewed quickly and everyone’s schedules align, new episodes could happen early 2026. There are a lot of factors that go into production timelines including cast availability and script development. Furthermore, the series must be renewed first.