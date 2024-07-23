Home > News > Politics Inside Kimberly Cheatle's Salary During Her Tenure as Director of the Secret Service On July 23, Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her role as director of the Secret Service. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 23 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET Source: KeGetty Images

Following a brutal congressional hearing where lawmakers criticized her agency's failure to protect former President Donald Trump during the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt, Kimberly Cheatle resigned from her role as the director of the Secret Service.

She announced her resignation in an email obtained by The Associated Press, telling staff that she takes "full responsibility for the security lapse." As she steps down, the question arises: What was Kimberly Cheatle's salary? Here's what we know.

Source: Getty Images

What was Kimberly Cheatle's salary as director of the Secret Service?

While exact details on Kimberly Cheatle's salary as the director of the Secret Service is undisclosed, Glassdoor estimates that directors typically earn between $118,000 and $175,000 annually. On average, the base salary for the Secret Service director is around $137,000, with additional pay averaging about $6,000 per year.

Kimberly Cheatle initially refused to resign.

During her congressional committee appearance, Kimberly Cheatle faced hours of intense scrutiny from both Democrats and Republicans for security failures. Kimberly deemed the attempt on Trump's life as the "most significant operational failure" of the Secret Service in decades but remained adamant that she was the "right person" to lead the agency.

When Republican Rep. Nancy Mace suggested Kimberly draft her resignation letter during the hearing, Kimberly replied with a firm "No, thank you." In an unexpected display of bipartisan agreement, Republican chairman Rep. James Comer and top Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin jointly called for Kimberly's resignation in a letter issued by the committee.

Responding to widespread outrage, Kimberly officially resigned on July 23. "The Secret Service's solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders and financial infrastructure. On July 13th, we fell short on that mission," Kimberly wrote, per CNBC.