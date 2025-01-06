The Cast of 'Selling the City' is Closing Deals with Jaw-Dropping Net Worths 'Selling the City' features some of New York City's top luxury real estate agents. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 6 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix's wildly popular Selling franchise is growing, and this time, the streaming service is bringing viewers to the Big Apple! That's right, Selling the City takes you inside the world of luxury real estate in New York, where a fierce group of agents from Douglas Elliman are showing off jaw-dropping properties and competing for the most extravagant deals.

Article continues below advertisement

With their track records as top-selling agents in one of the most competitive markets in the world, it's no surprise they're raking in the big bucks. So, if you're curious about just how much these real estate moguls are worth, here's the scoop on their net worths!

Eleonora Srugo — $15 million

In a not-so-surprising development, Eleonora Srugo, the boss of Selling The City, boasts the highest net worth among the cast! As reported by Protectnfm, her estimated net worth stands at $15 million. In 2023, Eleonora was the top sales earner at Douglas Elliman, and since then, she's grown her own team. Recently, she secured one of the agency's biggest deals — a $75 million transaction — which is sure to have earned her a significant commission.

Article continues below advertisement

Jade Chan — $12 million

Next on the list is Jade Chan, whose net worth is estimated to be around $12 million, according to The Cinemaholic. This impressive figure is no surprise, considering she oversees a portfolio worth over $2 billion in New Development inventory at Douglas Elliman.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve Gold — $10 million

Following close behind Jade Chan is rival agent Steve Gold. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former Million Dollar Listing New York star has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Steve is the founder of the Gold Group, and he's currently working as a real estate broker at The Corcoran Group in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Tuinstra — $6 million

The fourth-highest net worth belongs to Justin Tuinstra! According to The Cinemaholic, his net worth is estimated at a minimum of $6 million. Justin currently leads a team of 10 agents at Douglas Elliman and has closed over $500 million in sales.

Article continues below advertisement

Abigail Godfrey — $3 million

According to The Cinemaholic, Abigail Godfrey has a net worth of at least $3 million. While she's still new to the office, her rapid progress in the real estate industry suggests her wealth will only grow in the years to come.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisselle Meneses Nunez — $2.5 million

Thanks to her success as a top agent, Giselle Meneses Nunez has accumulated an estimated net worth of $2.5 million (via The Cinemaholic). She joined Douglas Elliman in August 2022, and if she continues on her current trajectory, she'll likely be adding millions to her fortune in the near future!

Article continues below advertisement

Jordyn Taylor Braff — At least $1 million

As of now, Jordyn Taylor Braff's net worth is unknown. However, it's safe to assume that she's at least a millionaire, especially given her experience and expertise in the world of luxury real estate. She even sold a $10 million apartment to her ex-boyfriend, Trevor Noah, which likely earned her a decent commission.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Middleton Scavo — At least $1 million