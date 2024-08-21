Caroline Stanbury's Husband, Sergio Carrallo's Net Worth May Shock 'RHODubai' Fans

Article continues below advertisement

While he desperately wants to be a father, his wife isn't so sure. Caroline's reservations about having a baby with Sergio come amid rumors from her co-stars and fans that her husband uses her for her money. However, few fans probably know he left a celebrated career and a reported hefty net worth to be his wife's main squeeze.

Source: Bravo

What is Sergio Carrallo's net worth?

Sergio's net worth isn't as massive as his love for his wife. Several reports, including one from Market Realist, suggest his net worth ranges from $1 million to $30 million. While that amount would have one think that he can certainly afford to call the shots at home, his earnings significantly changed after he retired from a prosperous career as a soccer player for Real Madrid.

He played professionally with Real Madrid from 2013 until 2014. Sergio officially retired from soccer in 2019 and enrolled in UC Irvine. While there, he earned a degree in marketing and global communications. His time there introduced him to the love of his life, Caroline. The couple began dating after her divorce from Cem Habib, and married in 2021, which RHODubai viewers saw in Season 1.

Sergio used his marketing skills to help Caroline expand her podcast, Divorced, Not Dead. He continues to partner with his wife on multiple projects, including her recent podcast, Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury. The pair also co-own a wellness company, Bust the Label, where they sell gummies, journals, and apparel.

Sergio Carrallo Entrepreneur, Reality Star, Former Real Madrid Player Net worth: Estimated $1-3 Million Sergio Carrallo is a former soccer player for Real Madrid. He now stars on 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' with his wife, Caroline Stanbury. Birthdate: Sept. 28, 1994 Birthplace: Madrid, Spain Birth Name: Sergio José Carrallo Pendás Father: Jose Carrallo Mother: Violeta Carrallo Marriages: Caroline Stanbury (m. 2021) Children: Stepchildren Yasmine, Zac, and Aaron Hebib.

Sergio and Caroline have discussed having a baby multiple times on 'RHODubai.'

While the amount of Sergio's wealth remains a mystery, every RHODubai fan knows by now that he wants nothing more than to make Caroline his baby mama. During their time on the show, the pair have discussed possibly having a baby through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) or naturally.

In a Season 2 episode, Sergio further emphasized his desire to become a father during his surprise dinner for Caroline to honor her 48th birthday. He told her he still wanted her to stop postponing their plans for their future, even though he knew he and the baby could outlive Caroline. "The biggest fear I have is to end up alone later on in age," Sergio admitted in a confessional. "Caroline will be gone. My family will be gone. If I don't have a baby, what would be my role in this life? Nothing"

Caroline asked Sergio during the dinner if not having a baby with her would be a "dealbreaker" for him. He said he did, which shocked her and made her worry they might not last. "Hearing Sergio and his response to all this and knowing how adamant he's becoming, I realize now is the time that I really have to think about it seriously," she admitted in a confessional. 'We both have to agree at the same time, and I suppose, ultimately, this could be the one thing that divides us."

Despite Caroline's concerns about their future, Sergio assured her she was his "favorite person." He continued to shower her with birthday gifts, including a Birkin bag Caroline said he "must have gone through hell and back to get." While some say she's taking care of him financially, these two are rich in love!