'Sergio' Is the Very Sad and True Story of U.N. Diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello

Sergio is portrayed by Wagner Moura, best known for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar in Narcos , in the movie. Before taking that fateful assignment in Baghdad, Sergio followed in father's footsteps and became a diplomat in 1969.

His first job was as an editor for the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees in Geneva before he moved to Bangladesh, where he did fieldwork during its war of independence.

From there, he continued working with refugees in Sudan, Cyprus, and Mozambique throughout the '70s and '80s. During that time he met his first wife Annie Personnaz, who also worked for the UNHCR, and the couple welcomed two sons, Laurent and Adrien.