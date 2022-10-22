"What's Your Sign?" Takes on a Different Connotation When It Comes to Serial Killers
If you're the kind of person who cannot go a day without reading your own horoscope because you see yourself in every prediction, then get ready to freak out. Like anyone with a birthday, even serial killers have zodiac signs. Obviously, it's difficult to picture John Wayne Gacy opening up the newspaper to see what's in store for Pisces that day, but perhaps he could have used a little more guidance.
Who else was a water sign? Well, here is a list of a few notable serial killers and their zodiac signs. Hopefully you identify with none of them.
Ed Gein (Virgo)
Ed Gein murdered two women and was also known to exhume corpses from graveyards in order to use their parts to create trophies. He also had a complicated relationship with his mother. According to criminologist Dr. Elizabeth Yeardley, Gein's mother had "very extreme ideas about sin and morality." Because of this, she forbade her children from ever socializing with anyone outside of the family. Gein was insulated and isolated. Virgos are perfectionists who can grow into obsessives. It's safe to say Gein was obsessed with death.
Jeffrey Dahmer (Gemini)
In the late 1970s through the early '90s, Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 young men. Eventually his mental illness would manifest in an obsession with the movie The Exorcist III, which featured a serial killer called the Gemini Killer. It was probably a coincidence, but Dahmer was someone who lived a double life, who existed as two people — much like Geminis in the zodiac, who are represented by twins.
Aileen Wuornos (Pisces)
Over the course of seven months, Aileen Wuornos murdered seven men. At the time, she was a sex worker and later claimed it was in self-defense. She never changed her story, maintaining her innocence until the day she was executed. Like a Pisces, Wuornos's relationships were driven by a desire to be loved and find love. Wuornos also had a rich fantasy life, which is also a mark of a classic Pisces.
Jerry Brudos (Aquarius)
Between 1968 and 1969, Jerry Brudos was responsible for the deaths of four women. He was also a necrophile and famously had a women's shoe fetish. Like Gein, he would keep parts of their bodies as souvenirs. According to crime scene reconstructionist Rod Englert, what Brudos primarily looked for in his victims was high-heeled shoes. This lines up with Aquarians, who are incredibly focused and will not be deterred when it comes to what they want.
Fred West (Libra) and Rosemary West (Sagittarius)
This is a rare twofer, a couple that went on a killing spree that spanned two decades. Together they would rape, torture, and murder numerous young girls including their own children. Libras crave partnerships and Sagittarians tend to have an insatiable hunger and desire to seek out new experiences. These two signs combined created a powder keg in a scenario where separately, Fred and Rosemary West were already wired to kill.