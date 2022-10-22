"What's Your Sign?" Takes on a Different Connotation When It Comes to Serial Killers

If you're the kind of person who cannot go a day without reading your own horoscope because you see yourself in every prediction, then get ready to freak out. Like anyone with a birthday, even serial killers have zodiac signs. Obviously, it's difficult to picture John Wayne Gacy opening up the newspaper to see what's in store for Pisces that day, but perhaps he could have used a little more guidance.

Who else was a water sign? Well, here is a list of a few notable serial killers and their zodiac signs. Hopefully you identify with none of them.