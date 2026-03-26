Shaquille O'Neal Is Putting the Sabrina Carpenter Romance Rumors to Rest "First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 26 2026, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Have you ever heard a rumor that you immediately have to side-eye? You know, from Nicki Minaj retiring to Drake and Tyla reportedly getting close. Some things are just out of the realm of possibility. However, while some celebrity pairings may seem awkward — think Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton — there is a space where two unlikely parties couple up.

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According to social media, NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal has had his eye on pop star Sabrina Carpenter. While most folks would expect the 54-year-old to date a more seasoned woman, many people have been running with the idea that he decided to shoot his shot via Instagram DM. However, the internet has become the devil’s playground for spreading lies. So, is there any truth to the Shaquille O’Neal and Sabrina Carpenter rumors? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: MEGA

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The rumors about Shaquille O’Neal and Sabrina Carpenter are false.

In unsurprising news, the Shaquille and Sabrina romance rumors are incredibly false. The sports commentator immediately set the record straight during the March 20, 2026, episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast, joined by rapper Jim Jones and co-host Bailey Jackson.

During the podcast, Shaq took the time to read the alleged DMs and laughed at the dialogue. “I want you to tell me if this is me or not me,” Shaq says to Jim.

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“‘Damn, baby, I would keep your farts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day,’” the text reads. “‘Just jokes, I’m Shaq. What’s your name, baby?’ “I know who you are,” Sabrina says per the texts. You’re way too famous to be sending messages like that.’”

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“'I can’t be horny and want some of that snow bunny kitty for no reason,” the texts show that Shaq said. “You can’t handle Big Diesel anyway. My meat would have you in the hospital.'” He then laughs about it again and vehemently denies sending those messages to Sabrina.

“First of all, ladies, the Diesel got way more game than that,” Shaq said. “I’m just saying.” Bailey immediately jumped to Shaq’s defense and shared her disbelief. “I definitely do not believe that is you … It has your picture photoshopped in there. Social media is a dangerous game.”

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Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter has not responded to the rumors.

Although Shaq made it a point to set the record straight and laugh at the accusation, Sabrina has decided to pay the rumors dust. The 26-year-old usually makes a point of staying silent as rumors persist about her love life.

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Shaq on the "fake" DMs he allegedly sent to Sabrina Carpenter that went viral:



"First of all, the Diesel has way more game than that." 😭😂



(Via @TMZ_Sports) pic.twitter.com/8QNL8AamXQ — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 26, 2026