What Is Shaun Alexander's Religion? Inside the Details of the Former NFL Player's Faith Shaun previously spoke at length about his Christian faith and how it comes before anything else. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 29 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET

Many celebrities choose to keep certain aspects of their life, such as their religion, purposely private, but for former NFL player Shaun Alexander, his faith is one of the most important things in his life that he readily discusses with ease.

Let’s learn more about his religious views and how they relate to his large (and growing) family. Here's what we know.



What is Shaun Alexander’s religion?

In a 2006 interview with the Christian Broadcast Network (CBN,) Shaun spoke at length about his Christian faith and how it comes before anything else, including his former award-winning career. “I am a Christian that loves the Lord that just happens to play football,” he told the outlet at the time. “I’m a Godly man first. I chase after God. I play football for the sole reason to give God glory.”



“I honestly believe that I’m supposed to do everything that I can do to the best of my ability, and God takes care of the rest,” Shaun said of his Christian beliefs.

“I’m going to tell you the truth about Jesus Christ walking on Earth and saving souls and dying on a cross,” the NFL MVP, who founded he Shaun Alexander Foundation, said. ”I crack jokes with people when they say it’s hard being a Christian. To me it’s not hard. The hardest thing is choosing whether you’re going to go all out or not.”

The former Seattle Seahawks star and his wife, Valerie, are also the founders of a faith-based Christian school, created after he and his wife began homeschooling their children.

Harvest Covenant is a private, faith-based learning community designed to disciple the next generation of leaders by equipping them through a biblically grounded, academically rigorous, and identity-affirming education,” according to the school’s website.

Serving 9th through 12th-graders, Harvest Covenant stresses the importance of Christ as the basis of everything and “that every student is born with the capacity to seek, question, and discover truth through the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

In September 2025, Shaun announced that he and Valerie were expecting their 14th child.

The former Seattle Seahawks player, who credits his Christian faith and his mother for his family values, appeared on the Up & Adams podcast to share the news. "We're just now starting to tell people, but No. 14 is in the belly," Shaun revealed. "You're the first one I've told on TV. So yeah, we're just now starting to tell everybody."



His wife Valerie also shared the happy news via an Instagram post. "I am so excited about our newest little one, arriving 2/17/2026!! Every child is a miracle, a blessing, and a gift!! We thank God for each of our children and count them as true treasures!!," her message read. Shaun and Valerie have been married since 2002 after initially meeting in college.