You'd Have to Pay a Pretty Penny to Book 'Dream Home Makeover's Shea McGee — Details on Her Net Worth!
After a year-and-a-half-long wait, Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover returned for Season 3 on July 27, 2022. In the series, hosts are tasked with helping hopeful clients turn their drab dwellings into their dream homes, and there is no one better for the job than husband and wife duo Syd and Shea McGee.
The couple’s career in home renovation began on social media more than ten years ago, and it wasn’t long before they amassed a loyal following. In 2020, they were offered the opportunity to take their home renovation talents to the small screen.
But what is their net worth? Read on for everything we know about the McGees.
Check out details on Shea and Syd McGee's net worth!
Shea previously revealed that she and her husband first met in college and tied the knot in 2008.
When Shea left her job to pursue her decorating dreams, she was pregnant with their now 9-year-old daughter, Wren. Eventually, Syd put in his two-weeks notice, too. Their shared love for interior design would eventually give rise to Studio McGee.
The Cinemaholic reports that Shea and Syd have a net worth of approximately $5 million, as of 2020.
Birthdate: July 5, 1985
Birthplace: Texas, USA
However, their rise to fame did not come without hardship. In the past, the couple has been candid about their broke beginnings.
When Shea and Syd launched their business, they had few financial resources. Eventually, Shea told People, their money problems caused a rift in their relationship.
“Money problems can be enough to break two people, and throw a new baby into it… It was a hard time. There were a lot of tears," the Dream Home Makeover host shared.
However, their drought didn’t last. As their social media presence grew, so did their clientele, and their family.
Shea, Syd McGee, and their kids live in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Today, Shea and Syd are parents to three kids — Wren, 9, Ivy, 6, and their one-year-old daughter, Margot. Together, they share a home worth an estimated $2.2 million in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Although the two got off to a rocky start, Syd and Shea’s hard work eventually paid off. Today, their shared $5 million net worth shows that the home renovators-turned-reality stars have more streams of income than you’d think. Along with their two multi million-dollar businesses — Studio McGee and McGee & Co. — Shea and Syd are also bestselling authors.
You can watch all three seasons of Dream Home Makeover on Netflix now.