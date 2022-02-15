Who Is Shenseea's Baby Daddy? Details on the Singer's Love Life

As rumors of the two being an item heated up, Shenseea commented on the situation. "Maaaaynnee! He held my hand to save me from fallin man cho," she wrote under a post made by The Shade Room about her and London. The post in question featured a photo of the duo happily walking and holding hands.

Considering that it seems as though both Shenseea and London are reluctant to confirm whether they're an item as of now, only time will tell what comes of it all.