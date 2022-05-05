Steve Burton Says His Wife, Sheree, Is Pregnant With Someone Else's Baby

Steve said that he is not the father. As he also wrote, he and Sheree have separated, although they continue to co-parent their three children.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time," Steve wrote in the Instagram story posted on Wednesday, May 5, 2022.