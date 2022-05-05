Steve Burton Says His Wife, Sheree, Is Pregnant With Someone Else's Baby

Steve Burton Says His Wife, Sheree, Is Pregnant With Someone Else's BabyBy Leila Kozma
May. 5 2022, Published 9:01 a.m. ET
Sweeping changes are underway for Steve Burton.
The 51-year-old actor had a breakthrough in 1988 by landing the role of Harris Michaels in Days of Our Lives. Steve is about to resume his work with the franchise, having joined the cast of Season 2 of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem on April 29, 2022.
Steve's personal life is about to undergo a thorough shakeup as well. What happened with him and his wife, Sheree Burton? Is she pregnant with someone else's baby?
Steve Burton confirmed on Instagram that he and his pregnant wife, Sheree, are separated.
Steve Burton and Sheree, a nutrition and fitness coach, got married on Jan. 16, 1999. They have three kids, 18-year-old Makena, 16-year-old Jack, and 7-year-old Brooklyn. As Steve claimed in a recent Instagram story, Sheree announced her pregnancy with her fourth child only recently.
Steve said that he is not the father. As he also wrote, he and Sheree have separated, although they continue to co-parent their three children.
"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time," Steve wrote in the Instagram story posted on Wednesday, May 5, 2022.
A fitness coach and proud mom of three, Sheree often takes to Instagram to share her latest programs, such as the New Year's Challenge and the Spring into Summer Challenge. She also posts recipes, short gym videos, and snaps showing her latest hangouts with the kids.
Although Steve claimed Sheree recently announced her pregnancy, she has yet to share further details on social media. For now, we only have access to Steve's side of the story.
Steve Burton and Sheree celebrated their 23rd anniversary in January 2022.
Steve and Sheree first started dating in 1998, tying the knot just a year after they first started spending time together. Further details about how they met are hard to come by at present.
While Steve spent the past decades building an incredibly successful career as a soap actor and a steady fixture on shows like Out of This World, General Hospital: Night Shift, The Young and the Restless, and General Hospital, Sheree likely focused on splitting her time between building a career as a nutrition and fitness coach and looking after the kids.
News about their separation came as a big shock for many fans.
"Me learning [that] Steve Burton and Sheree separated. Me learning why they separated. Me like, but they was legit and love [sic]. Me thinking of all the ladies who wanted to slide up in Steve Burton's DMs (pre-vaccination) but at the end of the day, sad for the kids chile. It’s messy but better than General Hospital," tweeted @pepper34.